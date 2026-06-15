Algeria Welcomes US-Iran Agreement to Halt Military Operations in the Gulf and Middle East

Algiers — Algeria has welcomed the framework agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at halting military operations in the Gulf region and the broader Middle East, describing the development as a positive step toward reducing tensions and promoting regional stability.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Algeria welcomes the framework agreement reached between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran to cease military operations in the Gulf region and the Middle East.”

The ministry also expressed its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts that contributed to reaching the agreement, particularly the mediation efforts led by Pakistan and Qatar. It stressed the importance of all parties respecting their commitments and implementing the understandings reached under the framework of the agreement.

Algeria said it hopes the agreement will serve as a foundation for rebuilding confidence between the concerned parties and creating favorable conditions for addressing remaining disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Algerian government further expressed its expectation that the initiative could contribute to achieving “lasting and sustainable security” in the region, while emphasizing the importance of continued diplomatic engagement to resolve outstanding issues and prevent further escalation.

The agreement comes after more than 100 days of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Algeria has traditionally advocated for political solutions, dialogue, and respect for international law in addressing conflicts and crises.

Through its statement, Algiers reaffirmed its support for diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and reducing the risk of wider regional confrontation.