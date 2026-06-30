Hungarian Magazine Exposes Crimes of the Moroccan Occupation in Western Sahara

The Hungarian weekly magazine N.L.Th has drawn attention to what it describes as one of the most serious consequences of Morocco’s presence in Western Sahara, presenting to European and international audiences the reality of the Moroccan military wall and the ongoing humanitarian suffering associated with it. The publication comes at a time of growing calls for an end to the occupation and for the Sahrawi people to exercise their right to self-determination.

In an article by journalist Erika Tóth, the magazine highlighted that the Moroccan military wall—stretching approximately 2,700 kilometers—is considered the second-longest fortified barrier in the world after the Great Wall of China. According to the report, it is surrounded by what is described as the largest minefield on Earth, with more than seven million landmines laid by Moroccan forces, in addition to large quantities of unexploded ordnance. This ongoing situation continues to endanger Sahrawi civilians and undermine their security and safety.

Reviewing the historical background of the conflict, the magazine stated that the roots of the crisis trace back to 1975, following Spain’s withdrawal from Western Sahara and the signing of the Madrid Agreement, under which the territory was divided. The article characterizes this process as having disregarded the will of the Sahrawi people and their claimed right to self-determination, developments that led to the emergence of the Sahrawi national struggle and the proclamation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on 27 February 1976.

Addressing the circumstances surrounding the construction of the wall, the magazine asserted that the Moroccan authorities began building the extensive military fortifications between 1980 and 1987 after suffering significant military setbacks against the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army, the project aimed to consolidate Morocco’s control over the territory and establish a military reality that conflicts with principles of international law.

The report further noted that the Polisario Front and the government of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic continue to warn about the daily dangers posed by landmines planted along the wall. These explosives continue to claim civilian lives and cause severe injuries and permanent disabilities, while Sahrawi communities remain affected by the policy of territorial militarization and enclosure with death zones.

The publication of this article in a prominent European media outlet demonstrates that efforts to limit media coverage of conditions in Western Sahara are increasingly unable to prevent information from reaching international audiences, amid growing attention to violations in the territory and renewed calls to end Moroccan control, remove landmines, and ensure respect for the rights of the Sahrawi people in accordance with international legitimacy.