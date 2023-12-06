Morocco Selects an Israeli Company to Manufacture a Spy Satellite

At a time when everyone has begun to disperse from the Zionist entity, in protest against the daily brutal and barbaric crimes it commits against the defenceless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in particular, the Moroccan regime is still committed to establishing partnerships with it, in a position that the Moroccan people no longer accept.

In this regard, the French newspaper “La Tribune” said that the Moroccan regime selected the Zionist entity as a partner to manufacture a spy satellite, in a decision that confirms the complicity of this regime, whose King Mohammed VI heads the Al-Quds Committee of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, with the entity, which after passing two months of aggression against civilian Palestinians gave him more support than even his allies in the West.

The newspaper cited several identical sources as saying that the Kingdom of Morocco selected an Israeli group, believed to be the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), to provide it with a new satellite intended for espionage and surveillance operations, which is expected to replace the “Mohamed VI A” satellite, that was launched in 2017 and manufactured by the French duo Airbus Defense & Space and Thales Alenia Space (TAS), as the two French groups, which participated in this competition lost the deal and Rabat did not even want to receive the General Directorate of Armaments (GDA) which then wanted to push the offers from French groups.

The Zionist company “IAI”, which specializes in space industries, is engaged in manufacturing cybersecurity, air and space security systems, and it is just a link in the series of partnerships between the Alawite regime and the Zionist entity, which has come to light since Rabat normalized in December 2020.

Since Moroccan-Zionist relations came to light, the pace of normalization has accelerated in various fields, and the military dimension has become dominant. The two parties signed a military cooperation agreement on October 24, 2021, in Rabat, and that was the beginning of the signing of Moroccan orders to purchase weapons from the usurping entity, in a way that created a situation of instability in the Maghreb region, and indeed in the entire western Mediterranean countries.

Military cooperation between Rabat and Tel Aviv is considered among the reasons that led Algeria to sever diplomatic relations with the Moroccan regime, based on this coordination between the Moroccan and Zionist regimes, directed against Algeria, according to what was reported by more than one official.

The continuation of military and security cooperation between the Moroccan regime and its Zionist counterpart also confirms Rabat’s lack of credibility in its positions regarding the Palestinian issue remaining its top priority, as stated by the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, in his various speeches after the signing of the normalization and treason agreement.

What is interesting is that the revelation of this new development came at a time when some Western countries began to stop their rush to support the crimes of the Zionist entity in the occupied Palestinian territories. Spain did not stop warning the Zionist Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, about his continued massacres against Palestinian civilians with the threat to recognize the Palestinian state, the patience of French President Emmanuel Macron ran out, along with the Belgian Prime Minister and other allies of the entity in the Western system.

Despite the restlessness that the Western camp is witnessing due to the crimes that are happening in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the Moroccan regime finds no embarrassment in continuing its silence on Zionist crimes, and it was the one which once claimed that the normalization of relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv came to serve the Palestinian cause.

Since the beginning of the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October, 7, the Moroccan regime has not been able to formulate a clear and strict position criticizing the Zionist crimes. The most prominent thing issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs was criticizing the silence of the international community regarding these crimes, and it continued watching the massacres.