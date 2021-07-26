-- -- -- / -- -- --
Morocco Spied On His Phone Using Pegasus, Polisario’s Ambassador To The EU Says

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache 
The Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to the European Union, Abi Beouchraya El-Bachir, announced that the Moroccan intelligence hacked his phone through the “Pegasus” spyware.
“It has been confirmed that my phone was hacked by the Moroccan intelligence through the spyware Pegasus, to spy on my work and monitor my militant activities as an official in charge of Saharawi diplomacy in Europe and the European Union”, the ambassador added.
“This issue, with its size and its dangerous and unlimited consequences, should draw the world’s attention to what the Sahrawis have always denounced, which is the repressive nature of the Moroccan regime, which considers itself above international laws and norms, as working outside the law has been in the DNA of the Moroccan regime since many years.”
“In this regard, the Polisario Front can only denounce the position of some countries and institutions, especially France, Spain and the European Union, which continue to support Morocco’s policy aimed at violating international law in Western Sahara, threatening its neighbours, and threatening the stability of the Maghreb and the Mediterranean region”.
