Morocco to Host the Second Normalization Meeting Next March 

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache 
Morocco will host a meeting that will bring together the Foreign Ministers of Arab countries and the zionist entity that signed the so-called “Abraham Accords”.
 
International media quoted the zionist entity’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as saying that Morocco will host the second summit with the countries of normalization.
 
The first normalization meeting was held in March 2022, in the Egyptian Negev desert. It brought together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Morocco, the Emirates and Bahrain, with the foreign minister of the zionist entity.
 
This meeting, which was called for by the former foreign minister of the zionist entity, took place in the presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
