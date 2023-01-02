Morocco to Host the Second Normalization Meeting Next March 

Morocco will host a meeting that will bring together the Foreign Ministers of Arab countries and the zionist entity that signed the so-called “Abraham Accords”.

International media quoted the zionist entity’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen as saying that Morocco will host the second summit with the countries of normalization.

The first normalization meeting was held in March 2022, in the Egyptian Negev desert. It brought together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Morocco, the Emirates and Bahrain, with the foreign minister of the zionist entity.

