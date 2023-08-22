Morocco’s Disvowal of BRICS Due To The Sahrawi Republic

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa renewed his country’s continued support for the struggles of the Saharawi people for freedom and independence.

In a speech on South Africa’s foreign policy on the eve of the 15th BRICS summit that is held in Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa said; “We have always believed that the freedom we won – and the international solidarity from which we benefited – imposes a duty on us is to support the struggles of those who continue to experience colonialism and racial oppression”, and that is why – added the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa – we will continue to support the struggles of the people of Palestine and Western Sahara”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his country’s continued support for the struggles of the Sahrawi and Palestinian peoples.

This explicit position of Pretoria on the Sahrawi issue comes to reveal the reality of the fuss that Morocco’s foreign ministry deliberately made, in the last two days, after South Africa announced the list of 23 countries – including 8 Arab ones – that have requested membership in the economic group “BRICS”, and among those countries is the Kingdom of Morocco, but the latter issued a “fiery” statement carrying “vulgar” phrases attacking South Africa and the “BRICS” group as a whole, denying that the application to join was

originally submitted.

According to information confirmed by the Moroccan press, the reason for the Moroccan “anger” is South Africa’s desire to invite all African countries to attend the works of the Economic Community session in Johannesburg, where the Sahrawi Republic will be present, like all countries of the African continent.

Morocco has previously practised some “childish riots” in continental and international forums in which the Sahrawi Republic participates, as happened exactly a year ago when Western Sahara, as a member of the African Union, participated in a Japanese development summit on Africa “TICAD” in Tunisia, and Rabat accused Tunisia and withdrew its ambassador and boycott the forum.

And after Morocco fell into the taboo through its unjustified attack on South Africa and the economic community through the use of tactless terms, including “South African diplomacy known for its useless, improvisational and arbitrary management in the field of organizing such kind of events,” its foreign minister, Nasser Bourita, hastened to correct his slips, through a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that Bourita discussed with Jaishankar, what Rabat called “regional and international issues of common interest, especially the Kingdom’s relations with the BRICS group.” Between the two countries.

According to the statement, the two parties praised the distinguished bilateral relations, and both ministers referred to the high level reached by the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Away from Bourita’s polemics, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed that the BRICS group can bring about global changes, especially as it is held in conjunction with challenges on the international scene.

BRICS countries can collectively shape global dynamics, and acting together, have the potential to drive significant changes in the world economy and international relations”, President Ramaphosa said during a speech broadcast on the South African presidency’s website.