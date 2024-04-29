Morocco’s Istiqlal Party Exposes the Duplicity of the Alawite Regime

The Moroccan Istiqlal Party reaffirmed the expansionist intentions of the Alawite regime at the expense of its neighbors, Algeria, Mauritania and Western Sahara. These intentions come and go, but they remain one of the constants in the doctrine of the Moroccan regime, which still lives in the illusions of the past.

The Istiqlal Party, like other parties in the Alawite Kingdom, as in other countries, is considered a legal political institution and entity whose officials must abide by the texts of the constitutions and laws of the countries to which it belongs. Otherwise, the decisions, statements, or declarations it issues will be considered a serious mistake that applies to the country in question, and it will bear the responsibility. Its responsibility is total.

The final declaration of the conference of the Moroccan Independence Party, held in the city of Bouznika from 26 to 28 April, contained dangerous statements indicating that the Alawite regime in Rabat does not recognize its current borders with Algeria, Mauritania and Western Sahara. Otherwise, it would not have remained silent about this “nonsense” that from time to time comes from the institutions of some Moroccan parties, especially the Istiqlal Party, which is represented by ministers in the current government of Aziz Akhannouch.

The final declaration of the Istiqlal Party stated that “the file of the territorial integrity of our country will not be closed once and for all except by returning all the occupied Moroccan borders to the embrace of the homeland”. However, he did not specify the “borders” he was talking about or the countries he was referring to. However, the political mouthpieces of the Moroccan parties, as well as the media mouthpieces in the orbit of the palace and its intelligence services, did not miss any opportunity to talk about what they call the “true borders” of the Alawite state, which are referred to from time to time.

This is not the first time that Morocco’s Istiqlal Party has talked about the restoration of what it calls “occupied” Moroccan lands. However, the Moroccan regime has not intervened to ask this party to respect political norms and not to target the interests of neighboring sister countries, which means that the palace is in full agreement. On what comes from this party that lives in the illusions of the past.

Politicians, media mercenaries and even some respected historians usually talk about the borders of the Alawite kingdom extending to Senegal in the south, passing through Western Sahara and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, then heading east towards Algeria, in such a way as to wipe out entire countries such as Senegal, Mauritania, Western Sahara and parts of southwestern Algeria.

The interesting thing is that this disgusting and at the same time ridiculous belief does not only exist in the minds of some paid politicians, adventurers of the highest horizons and mercenary members of the media who feed on palace crumbs. On the contrary, it has even reached religious figures who have held certain positions, as is the case here. For example, Ahmed Raissouni, the president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, who was dismissed under the title of resignation, claimed that the birth of the state of Mauritania was a “mistake”, which led him to leave the position he held in the Union.

The Moroccan regime talks about land from time to time, but it lacks the courage to liberate it. Rather, it waits until it is liberated by its original people with great and precious money, and then comes to say that it is part of its land, as happened with Mauritania in 1960, and Algeria in 1962, and Western Sahara in 1976, trying to dominate it by force of arms, while it was healing its wounds from the war, in a shameful way, and it was the one who remained silent and even collaborated for many decades with the real occupiers, France and Spain… What more infamy and villainy than this?