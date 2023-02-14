Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Bought The Influence Of The Zionists, So The Curse Of The Palestinians Fell On It !

When the Moroccan Makhzen regime decided to openly neglect the central issue of the Arab nation, the issue of Palestine and normalization with the Zionist entity, its officials invoked their conviction that the solution to all their problems lies through Tel Aviv….

Today, more than two years after the betrayal, what has Rabat achieved? Nothing, but the curse of normalization, the successive European sanctions and condemnations and the American retreat on the Western Sahara issue.

The Makhzen regime’s prospects are a nightmare beyond its expectations.

The normalization of the Moroccan regime has only one aim, which is to buy the influence of the Zionist entity in the Western countries, or in other words, to solve what it considers to be its fateful problems, and therefore it has become a rogue regime that feels that it is under the protection of powerful world powers, just as the Zionist entity behaves, killing and displacing Palestinians outside the law, and not even a mere condemnation is issued against it.

Its officials believed that they were in the pocket of the American administration with the European countries behind them, and therefore they had no fear, even if they reveled in corruption.

However, this was not the case, as their calculations proved inadequate, and today they are reaping what they have sown, as the prevailing Arab proverb says: “You do not reap grapes from thorns”.

Following the condemnation of the Moroccan regime by the European Parliament for its extrajudicial arrests of journalists and restrictions on human rights and freedom of expression, the European legislative institution is preparing another condemnation in relation to the telephone tapping of Sahrawi opponents, activists and senior European officials. Preparations for this condemnation began last Thursday with the hearing of the Sahrawi human rights activist Aminatou Haider on this issue.

The Moroccan regime seems to be like someone whose protection has been lifted at a time when it was believed to be immune from any such practices, after buying the influence of the Zionist entity through normalization!

The issue seems to be more complicated than the officials in Rabat had imagined, because what awaits them is more than what they have overlooked, in the face of the growing European anger at the practices of a regime that they considered functional and an outlet for their agendas, so that it now dares to spy on its officials with the Zionist software “Pegasus” and buys off the debts of the representatives of the old continent with cannabis money.

And because the scandals of the Makhzen regime have come to the fore, the sponsors of this system have come to despise it and do not give it any importance, such as listening to it in the cases in

When the French president, Emmanuel Macron, found out that his phone had been threatened by the Moroccan regime’s “Pegasus” spying program, he did not ask the officials of the “Makhzen”, but rather asked the Israeli government during the time of its former president, Naftali Bennett, for clarifications. In fact, the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, spent about six months on French soil last year, and no French official received him and did not ask him for clarifications on the spying scandal, an expression of their contempt for the Makhzen regime.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is suffering from the European pressure due to the scandals of corruption, espionage, violation of human rights and freedom of expression, it does not seem to stop soon, and this despite the fact that it has gone far in normalization in search of stronger support from the Zionist entity in its struggle with the great European continent. It’s just an appetizer for the main course that will be served.

The Belgian justice has added the names of high officials of the Makhzen regime to the list of defendants in the case of buying off the debts of European representatives, such as Mohammed Yassin al-Mansouri, the foreign intelligence officer (General Directorate of Studies and Documents) and some of his assistants, as well as high officials of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, and the file of the “Pegasus” espionage case is still under investigation, from which he cannot escape until further revelations.

And on the basis of all this, it is confirmed that what the Moroccan Makhzen regime reaped from the scandal of normalization with the usurping entity does not go beyond empty slogans of its content. Whoever sells a fateful issue like the Palestinian issue at a cheap price is cursed, and some have come to call it “the curse of normalization”.