Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Is Testing The Patience Of Algerians And Mauritanians

A new wanton provocation by the Moroccan Makhzen regime towards neighboring countries, with no objective other than to push the region to the brink of war, by targeting once again Mauritanian nationals digging for gold, while they were on board a car carrying them near the border with Western Sahara.

The cowardly operation coincided with the hosting by the Mauritanian Army Staff Command in Nouakchott, of the fourteenth session of the Algerian-Mauritanian joint committee for military cooperation.

According to the Mauritanian newspaper “Zahret Chinguetti”, at least two Mauritanian nationals digging for gold were liquidated, and others were injured when their car was bombed by the Moroccan Air Force, near the country’s northern border, i.e. on the Mauritanian border with the occupied Sahrawi lands, while Mauritanian media sources spoke of another three victims.

It is not the first time that the air force of the Kingdom of the Moroccan Makhzen has targeted Mauritanian nationals who are prospectors for gold, just as Makhzen drones have also previously targeted nationals from Algeria and Western Sahara, operations that have worsened since the Moroccan Makhzen regime normalized with the Zionist entity with the establishment of military and security coordination between Rabat and Tel Aviv, despite the popular demonstrations that swept the streets of the Alawite kingdom, rejecting the Makhzen’s move.

However, the last operation seems to have been chosen by the Moroccan regime at the wrong time, as the fourteenth session of the Algerian-Mauritanian Joint Committee for Military Cooperation coincided convened in the Mauritanian capital, and this can be considered a provocation and challenge between Algeria and Nouakchott by deliberately targeting the victims.

The Moroccan Air Force has repeatedly bombed gold prospectors in the northern border areas of Mauritania, during the past months, claiming the lives of dozens of innocent Mauritanians, which left great resentment at the popular and official levels in this country, and reached the extent of warning the Moroccan government against persisting in such operations.

A few days ago, the former Mauritanian minister, Sidi Mohamed Ould Mohamed, asked why Moroccan drones were unable to confront the Liberation Saharawi army forces, at a time when defenseless Mauritanian citizens were being bombed mercilessly on the border with Western Sahara, while Algeria had threatened the Makhzen regime, following the targeting of Algerian citizens warning that this cowardly operation should not go unpunished.

The Algerian-Mauritanian meeting, which lasted for five days, is part of the “military partnership between the two countries and ways to develop it to face up to security challenges in the region,” which aims to “activate the existing military cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries,” according to a statement issued by the Mauritanian side.

Among the issues discussed at the Nouakchott meeting was strengthening military and defense cooperation in the field of the Air Force and coordinating cooperation between them, noting that the Chief of Staff of the Mauritanian Air Force, Major General Hammadi Aal Mouloud, had paid a working visit to Algeria last November, which makes it likely that the two countries will cooperate notably in documenting the heinous Moroccan army’s crimes against civilians, in preparation for a coordinated response.

Behind these cowardly operations, the Moroccan Makhzen regime seeks to test the patience of neighboring countries, especially Mauritania and to a lesser extent Algeria, in a situation that reveals the extent of the isolation that the Alawite kingdom has steeped into in the Maghreb region. However, such arrogant behavior might lead to the outbreak of war in the region. At that time, the desperate Makhzen regime will not benefit from its security and military coordination with the Zionist entity.