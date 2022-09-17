Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Seeks Help From French Right-Wing Elites To Spoil Algerian-French Relations

The Moroccan Makhzen regime moved its pawns on the French right and the extreme right wings to pressure politicians in Paris, hoping to alter the French position to prevent any improvement in Algerian-French relations at the expense of relations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

This time it was the turn of the writer, Laurent Gaillard, who tried to clean the courtyard of the Moroccan Makhzen regime and present it as the ideal partner for France in the Maghreb, rejecting what he considered as the “sacrifice” of French President Emmanuel Macron of Rabat, in order to establish stable relations with its neighbor Algeria.

After the Moroccan regime despaired of the ability and effectiveness of political and diplomatic channels to restore warmth to relations between the Makhzen regime and France, it resorted to some French political and media elites, to try to create a discussion about President Emmanuel Macron’s political approach in his policy towards Algeria, and to try to influence him in order to modify his position towards Rabat.

For “Laurent Gaillard”, the French-Algerian dialogue should not be revived at the expense of the neighboring countries, foremost of which is Morocco, according to what was stated in a lengthy article, reported by the French “Le Figaro”, on Friday, and it is the same idea that had been expressed by a notorious one namely Francophile in Morocco, writer Tahar Ben Jelloun, residing in France.

On the eve of French President Macron’s visit to Algeria, Ben Jelloun said in an article that Al-Shorouk previously commented on: “President Macron is very naive. He discovered only days ago that there will be no peace between France and Algeria, but he contradicts himself when he rushes to say that all the presidents who preceded Macron to the Elysee Palace thought that they could establish normal relations with Algeria, but they were all disappointed. Are all Macron’s predecessors naive?

Like him, Gaillard wrote: “Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Algeria from August 25-27 was over-exploited, with special importance on the part of the Elysee and part of the French media. From the beginning of his first term, Emmanuel Macron made the Franco-Algerian reconciliation a personal matter. But in doing so, to many observers, the French president has allowed himself to fall into the trap of memory and the rhetoric of resentment, which has become the central focus of Algerian foreign policy when it comes to France, to the point of seriously neglecting other possible and more useful alliances in the region.

The two writers employ almost the same phrases, in a way that indicates that their inspiration behind the scenes is one: “It is unlikely that the process of reconciliation of memory will succeed (…) the French executive authority imagines, with great naivety, that it is able to engage again in the game of blackmail of memory, on the contrary. I hope to get natural gas from Algeria.”

And Laurent Gaillard adds, disparaging Macron’s policy towards Algeria: “..more naively, France is striving to strengthen a very fictitious strategic and security partnership with Algeria, which shares thousands of kilometers of borders with Mali and Niger, where France has vital interests in the field of uranium mining, And where Paris also intends to continue fighting the spread of jihadism, despite the recent dispute with Mali.

Laurent Gaillard’s enlistment to serve the accounts of the Makhzen regime at the expense of the positions of his country’s president is clear: “If energy and security needs judge France not to neglect Algeria, nothing compels it to disdain, in the name of its Algerian policy, and other potential alliances in the region, especially those with Morocco.”

The writer appears to be “deaf at the wedding”, as he refuses, on the one hand, to punish Paris for its former ally, the Kingdom of the Makhzen, but on the other hand, he ignores the reasons that led to this punishment, which are undoubtedly hidden from him, on top of which is the Pegasus scandal. confirmed by identical sources, and represented in the Moroccan intelligence spying on President Macron and with him senior officials in the French state, and in this, a blatant attack from a “functional state” on a superpower from the perspective of French politicians.

The far-right writer concludes by saying that reviving the French-Algerian dialogue can respond to an emergency situation, namely the state of gas, but it is not certain that it can be part of a security issue and a long-term strategy at the expense of Morocco, which he described as a “historic ally”, and the justification in his opinion , lies in Algeria’s strengthening of its relations with Russia, the main supplier of arms to Algeria and the main enemy of France and the West.