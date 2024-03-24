Morocco’s Makhzen Uses Zionist Weapons to Kill Sahrawi Civilians

The French newspaper “L’Humanité” published an investigation entitled “In Morocco, Israel exports its colonial expertise” in which it revealed that Morocco killed dozens of civilians, including kids, in Western Sahara, using drones made by the Israeli occupation state.

In October, Morocco used Zionist-made drones from the military base at the occupied Es-Smara airport, according to the newspaper, which said, “The drones include strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the Hermes 900 model, and tactical drones of the Hermes 450 model, capable of supplying with air-to-surface missiles, both models were developed by the Israeli manufacturer “Elbit Systems”.

Last July, The Intercept newspaper published similar information in an article entitled “Israel Ramps up Drone Sales to Morocco for its Colonial War in Western Sahara”, quoting Federico Borsari, a researcher specializing in unmanned technologies at the Center for European Policy Analysis, as saying; “Morocco owns or has bought 150 WanderB and ThunderB vertical takeoff and landing drones produced by BlueBird Aero Systems, three Heron TPs and Harop loitering munitions produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (decommissioned by France and transferred to Morocco), and four Hermes 900s produced by Elbit Systems”.

Borsari used publicly available information to make this assessment. Morocco also owns Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones and Chinese Wing Loong drones, both used for combat.

The Moroccan Air Force also announced to Reuters in 2020 that it would acquire US MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones.

The newspaper “L’Humanité” reported that the suffocation witnessed in the areas under the control of the Polisario Front by these deadly aircraft led to the emptying of the liberated areas of the Bedouins who were living there.

It added that drones target humans and animals, and since 2021, 86 civilians, including two kids, have been killed while 170 others have been injured.

Since the normalization of relations between the Zionist entity and Morocco in 2020, the two sides have concluded cooperation agreements, especially in defence.

The then-Zionist Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, received a warm reception in Rabat in November 2021, to sign an “unprecedented” security cooperation agreement, the first of its kind with an Arab country, which aims, according to the Zionist side, to facilitate Morocco’s acquisition of powerful Israeli military industry technologies.

Under this memorandum of understanding, their Ministries of Defense and Armed Forces can more easily communicate with each other and exchange information. In contrast, previously this type of communication was only possible through their respective intelligence services.

In 2023, Shai Cohen, head of the Zionist Liaison Office in Rabat, announced the opening of two drone factories in Morocco by Elbit Systems.