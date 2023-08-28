National Building Movement Warns Against Evil Zionist Maneuvers And Praises Libyans’ Reaction 

The National Building Movement (“Al Bina Movement”) said that it followed the repercussions of what happened in Libya in terms of the attempt to drag it into the quagmire of normalization, after the disclosure of a meeting between Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangouche and her counterpart from the Zionist entity in the Italian capital, Rome, and praised the Libyans’ reaction.

A statement issued by the movement after the announcement of the meeting said that it had previously “warned against the maneuvers and projects of the Zionist entity, which wants to enter the Maghreb region in its stinking quagmires in order to create fissures on its internal fronts, fuel conflicts between the components of the one homeland, and intend to besiege Algeria throughout its geography and exhaust its army along the Algerian border”.

Regarding the popular and partisan reaction, the statement said after the meeting: “The Libyan people endowed them with their various parties, forces and national personalities. Palestinian Sovereignty with Al-Quds-Sharif as its capital, and that is by consensus of the components of the living nation, and that supporting the Palestinian people is the duty of every person with a living conscience to enjoy their right to freedom, independence and the coherence of their sovereignty.”

The statement, which was signed by the head of the movement, Abdelkader Bengrina, addressed the Libyans by saying: “In this regard, we appreciate the sincere Libyan gift from most of the components of society, which, despite its suffering, affirmed the commitment of this country to its national fundamental values to support the Palestinian cause, and its awareness of the normalization plans that wanted to take advantage of the difficult situation. “This is the time that sisterly Libya is going through to pass the agendas of the functional entities,” he continued, “and it is an occasion in which we reaffirm to our Libyan brothers to pool their ranks, unite their word, renounce their differences and not be dependent on these forces that only want evil for their country and all our region and exploit their suffering to further deepen the crisis, disperse their ranks and exploit their wealth and energies.

The statement further warned that “the Algerian elites will remain at the forefront of the nations’ countries in warning against the scramble for normalization, thanks to the antennae its components possess to warn of the dangers of this evil entity.”