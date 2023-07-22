National Republican Alliance: Zionists Provide False Recognition to Morocco’s Makhzen

The Republican National Alliance condemned what it described as the Makhzen regime’s scandalous manoeuvres to obtain a forged recognition from the Zionist entity to recognize the Moroccanness of Western Sahara.

In a statement, the party denounced the claims of the Moroccan regime to obtain entire recognition from the Zionists regarding Western Sahara, stressing that “the recognition of an occupier in favour of another occupier is nothing but manoeuvres that are added to the series of diplomatic failures that made the Makhzen regime the object of ridicule in the world, especially following the scandals of Pegasus spyware, the bribes offered to some members of the European Parliament, briefcase diplomacy, and immoral blackmail.”

In another context, the Republican National Alliance announced its agreement in principle with the content of the National Construction Movement (El-Bina) initiative, calling on the Algerian authorities to open a comprehensive dialogue with the country’s political class.

The political formation, led by Belkacem Sahli, expressed in a statement its “great satisfaction with the return of dynamism and vitality to the activity of the political class in the country through holding its conferences, after a long absence.”

The party also renewed its call to the Algerian authority, to “accompany political parties in the media and materially, and enable them to play their entrusted role in framing society and nurturing executives and frames capable of managing public affairs, and avoiding a political vacuum that would overburden the sensitive institutions of the state and distract them from their vital constitutional roles, or influence the capabilities of recruitment and awareness about the emerging challenges of the nation.”

In this context, the party stressed the continuation of consultative contacts, especially with political parties, to discuss issues of concern to national public opinion and ways to activate party activity and overcome the political stalemate and media closure.

On the other hand, the Coalition denounced the repeated attempts to harm Islamic sanctities, by burning and tearing copies of the Holy Qur’an in the Kingdom of Sweden, which, according to them, has nothing to do with the values of freedom and human rights, and undermines efforts for rapprochement and dialogue between civilizations and religions.