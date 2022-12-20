-- -- -- / -- -- --
New Algerian Pipeline To Funnel Gas And Hydrogen To Italy And Germany

The Ministry of Energy and Mines is considering relaunching the special study on the construction of the gas pipeline linking Algeria with Italy, Minister Mohamed Arkab said.
In a speech during the activities of the Algerian-German Energy Day, Arkab said that Algeria intends to develop an extensive infrastructure for electricity transmission and a network linking Algeria with the northern part of the Mediterranean.
In this regard, the minister confirmed that consideration is being given to re-launching a study on the construction of the Algeria-Sardinia “Galci” gas pipeline, with technical specifications and standards adapted to the future export of hydrogen and ammonia to Europe and Germany.
The Algeria-Sardinia pipeline will initially be used to export additional quantities of natural gas to Europe, pending the establishment of a real market for hydrogen, indicated Arkab.
In the same context, the latter stressed that Algeria is a reliable and safe supplier of gas, which qualifies it to become a supplier of electricity, noting that the country is capable of offering 10,000 megawatts in the regional market.

