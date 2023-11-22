New Algerian-Turkish agreements will hike trade exchange to $10 billion

The political analyst and university professor Dr. Mohamed Amine Makrawi said that the volume of cooperation agreements signed during the visit of the Turkish president to Algeria confirms the determination to deepen the strategic relations between Algeria and Turkey in the medium and long term.

In a telephone call to the program “Defir International” on the waves of the Algerian International Radio, this Wednesday, Mohamed -Amine Makrawi highlighted the qualitative leap that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries will witness against the backdrop of the conclusion of 12 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements, and he considered them positive indicators indicating the trend of increasing the exchange from 5.6 to 10 billion dollars.

In the same context, the international guest confirmed that the Turkish party is well aware that relations with Algeria are secure relations based on the win-win principle, and accordingly, investments will be made in a secure environment. In this regard, Maqrawi added: “The economic aspect has been further developed, similar to the agreement signed between Sonatrach and …”. And the Turkish company responsible for oil pipelines, which is a very important agreement, especially in light of Turkey’s interest in Algerian gas, in addition to agreements that include the health aspect, the consumer aspect, and other agreements between the Algerian and Turkish trade ministries that focus on quality standards and consumer protection.”

This will also help attract more strategic investments, such as heavy industry, mining and even military industries, the same speaker added. Turkey has about 2,000 military companies, some of which specialize in drones, and it is considered one of the five leading countries in the world in this field. Today, Algeria is moving towards adopting local military industries, “and here we can benefit from the Turkish experience in this field.”

Dr. Makrawi noted the number of legal reforms that Algeria has undertaken by order of the President of the Republic, first of all the investment law and the banking and financial system, which prove the real trend in Algeria to reform and remove obstacles and work to eliminate the bureaucracy that was previously a concern for investors, especially in money transfer, which encouraged… The Turkish side to enhance economic cooperation with Algeria.

Referring to the identical positions of Algeria and Turkey on the Palestinian issue and the crimes committed by the Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip, political analyst Mohamed -Amine Makrawi stressed that these positions stem from the two countries’ sense of sovereignty and independence in political decision making, in contrast to some foreign policies of some countries that wait for the green light from other parties. He went on to say, “Conformity in the Palestinian file is very important for two large and important countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. Condemning the Zionist entity for its heinous crimes in the Gaza Strip and calling for the accountability of war criminals is a progressive and bold step stemming from sovereignty, freedom and independence of decision-making.”