New Binational Players to Join Algerian Fennecs

French media sources confirmed that several binational players are considering joining the Algerian national team in the future due to the increase in harassment and pressure on Muslim players in the month of Ramadan, especially after the French Football Federation asked its referees not to stop matches to let Muslim players break their fasting, considering that stopping matches to break the players’ fast is inconsistent with its statutes.

National coach Djamel Belmadi received positive notifications about the future of the new batch of binationals, who are currently choosing between representing the French national team or playing for the Algerian national team, especially after the high level of harassment and pressure on Muslim players in the month of Ramadan.

French journalist Romain Molina said that the continuous French pressure on converts to Islam in the French League, the latest of which is obligating international players to postpone fasting at times of their commitment to the French national team, which coincided this time with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, will backfire on the future of the world champion’s runner-up, after the position of more than one Franco-Algerian player changed regarding their international future, as confirmed by Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

The same source said that the duo Rayan Cherki and Amine Gouiri are among the players who have been subjected to pressure, warning of a possible coup by both players, based on information, according to which they are in the process of rethinking their international future, in objection to the recent practices against Muslims of French nationality, by forcing them to Iftar in Ramadan, in the French national teams’ internships.

Radio “Monte Carlo” indicated that the players, Charki and Ghouiri, do not think of giving up French nationality and that they continue to meet the invitation of the Olympic team, as the journalist confirmed in a tweet that the future of dual nationals with France has become questionable, especially those who are known for their commitment with their religious beliefs, foremost among them is the Jewel of Lyon and the discovery of Rennes Amine Gouiri and Rayan Cherki.

The Algerian fans have been watching the file of the duo, Rayan Cherki and Amine Gouiri, for quite some time, in the hope that the attempts of Djamal Belmadi and officials in the Algerian Football Federation will succeed in persuading both players to represent the Fennecs at the international level, as part of the ambitious plan, to raise the level of quality and efficiency of the team, by taking advantage of the most prominent talents of France and the countries of the Diaspora, which began with the new blood that joined recently, Badredine Bouanani, Rayan Ait Nouri, Farès Chaibi and Houssem Aouar, who expressed his regret and remorse for representing France in the past.

It should be noted that the French Football Federation continues its escalation campaign against Muslim professionals, with an official decision preventing referees from stopping matches that coincide with the time of the Maghrib call to prayer and the players’ breakfast (Iftar) in Ramadan, unlike what happens in the English Premier League stadiums in the same situation.