New General Police Poles to Simplify, Fast-Track Administrative Procedures

Within the framework of the plan to generalize digitization, as an embodiment of the policy pursued by the Algerian state to strengthen public service for Algerian citizens and foreign nationals, the General Directorate of National Security put into service, at the end of the week, new general police poles in Algiers, awaiting the opening of other poles in the various cities of the country.

In detail, the matter concerns both the administrative pole of Dely Ibrahim and el-Mohamedia in Algiers, which are regionally affiliated with the state security of Algiers, leading a plan that was implemented by the general police pole of Bir Mourad Rais which began its work in the summer of 2022. In this regard, these operational structures were supported by various digital applications and modern technology, which facilitates the processing of the files of citizens and foreign nationals and allows them to view the various processing stages in real time.

In a statement to the press, the main police officer at the third general police pole in Dely Ibrahim, Nassim Moussaoui, explained that “the general police poles are a new device for strengthening the public service in response to the expectations of citizens “.

“The newly inaugurated poles have been reinforced with qualified human resources, various applications and high-tech means capable of facilitating the processing of files in favour of citizens and foreign nationals, while allowing citizens to follow, in real-time, the different stages of processing,” he explained.

The third pole covers the areas of competence of the administrative districts of Zeralda, Bir Touta, Draria, Chéraga, and Bouzareah, while the second pole covers those of Rouiba, Dar El Beïda, El Harrach, and Bir Mourad Raïs.

Nassim Moussaoui recalled that the first general police pole, located in Bir Mourad Raïs, covered the administrative districts of Hussein Dey, Sidi M’Hamed and Bab El Oued.

This procedure falls, according to Echorouk sources, within the framework of implementing the instructions of the country’s supreme leadership, as the General Directorate of National Security decided to remove the General Police from the security departments at the level of the Algiers Province region, as a first stage, pending a plan to spread it at the level of all wilayas of the country to reduce the burden and serve the Algerian citizen and foreign nationals.

On this basis, three general police poles were created to manage all administrative investigations requested by the concerned authorities, or what is known as administrative inquiries, to take care of Algerian citizens and foreign nationals by saving time, as the previous administrative investigations took up to four days to grant a license to any person, company, or foreign national. Currently, the process is automated, meaning the license is granted immediately.

Regarding the type of administrative investigations carried out by these poles, they concern files related to sensitive equipment, the acquisition of dangerous materials, and the installation of communications devices. These poles also conduct investigations related to granting exploitation licenses and internal security, as the strategy pursued by the General Directorate of National Security related to generalizing “Digitization” in the field of administrative investigations will facilitate and simplify the processing of files with complete transparency and integrity, especially in granting exploitation licenses related to investments, which will push the national economy forward. This system will also allow the recording of all data related to monitoring, which enables the poles to track all operations in time and place, create a database, and obtain all the necessary statistics to evaluate fieldwork for investigators, as well as control and plan all operations.

These new administrative poles are structures developed by the General Directorate of the National Security, which witnessed record development such as 412 personal investigation stations equipped with the fingerprint identification system “AFIS” across 48 wilayas, and scientific police laboratories in Algiers, Constantine and Oran, as the laboratory located in the capital is equipped With the DNA testing system, in addition to the services of countering cyber crimes.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the director of the General Police at the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), Mohamed Hassaine, who listened to the explanations on these relevant poles of the Algiers security department, Abdelouahab Zaber, and the chief of the general police services of Algiers, Abdelkader Bouknonou, as well as the governor delegate of the administrative constituency of Chéraga, Mahfoud Bouzertit and the governor delegate of the administrative constituency of Dar El-Beïda, Noureddine Refsa.