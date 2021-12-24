New Generation Party To Sue The Promoters Of Hate Against Algerians In France

The New Generation (Jil Jadid) party decided to sue the promoters of hatred against Algerians in France, calling on members of the community and members of the Lawyers Syndicate to move in the courts and prosecute the perpetrators of these campaigns.



The deputy chairman of the New Generation (Jil Jadid) Party, Zoheir Rouis, said in a statement that several French political media figures issued and still issue, for several months, sensational statements containing provisions with racist and xenophobic overtones towards foreigners including Muslims in general and Algerians in particular.



The Vice-President of the New Generation Party confirmed that the party, from its position in Europe, decided to prosecute anyone who made racist statements towards Algerians under the cover of freedom of expression.



The party called the Algerian community to fight against racist and xenophobic statements, especially towards Algerians.

