New Visa Facilitation Measures for Students and Business Leaders

UK Ambassador to Algeria James Downer to Echorouk:

Algeria Is a Strategic Partner for the United Kingdom in Energy, Security and Education

Expanding Security Cooperation to Combat Terrorism and Organized Crime

Algeria Plays a Pivotal Role in European Energy Security

Energy Transition and Green Hydrogen at the Core of the Future Partnership

More Than 3,500 New English Language Teachers Trained

Algerian-British relations have witnessed remarkable momentum in recent years, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to broaden cooperation and strengthen their bilateral partnership across a range of strategic sectors, including energy, energy transition, trade, education and security.

In this interview with Echorouk, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Algeria, James Downer, discusses the current state of relations between the two countries and the prospects for further deepening cooperation. He also highlights opportunities for British investment in Algeria, programmes supporting the development of English language education, collaboration in renewable energy, and his vision of Algeria’s role in promoting stability and security across the Sahel region and North Africa.

**How do you assess the current level of relations between the United Kingdom and Algeria?

Our relations are excellent. They are based on mutual respect and some important shared interests, such as support for multilateralism. We have different histories and different perspectives, but fundamentally both our countries want to see an international order based on dialogue and respect for norms. We are constantly looking for areas where we can develop pragmatic cooperation. The people-to-people links are important too. I know many Algerians living in the UK appreciate the culture and way of life there. I have found that many Algerians, just like British people, have a quirky sense of humour.

**What are the key areas of cooperation that the UK seeks to develop with Algeria in the coming years?

We are looking to build on our cooperation on defence, security and justice, migration, education and trade.

**Are there any upcoming official visits between officials from both countries to strengthen the bilateral partnership?

We have a regular rhythm of visits aimed at developing our cooperation. In April we hosted Algerian officials in London for the latest round of the UK/Algeria Economic Taskforce, aimed at strengthening our commercial exchanges and addressing barriers to trade.

**What is the current volume of British investments in Algeria, and which sectors are most attractive to British investors?

Algeria is a less developed market for British investors than some others in the Middle East and North Africa region, and in Africa as a whole. Nevertheless,we have world-leading UK companies operating here, notably in the pharmaceuticals and household goods sectors. Glaxo Smith Kline and AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company,are making significant contributions to the production and distribution of quality medicines in Algeria.AstraZeneca is among fastest-growing multi-nationals in Algeria . Unilever manufactures a range of products some of which you probably have at home from its facility in Oran.

Investment is a two-way street. I would encourage Algerian businesses looking to expand internationally to consider carefully what the UK has to offer. Deloitte’s 2025 CFO Survey ranked the UK joint top global investment destination alongside India.

**Are new British companies planning to enter the Algerian market, especially in the fields of energy or technology?

You may have seen that BP and ALNaft reached an agreement very recently that will see BP deploying cutting-edge technology to explore in the Eastern basin of Algeria.

Advanced manufacturing is a priority sector for the UK. Sub-sectors such as aerospace and agri-tech are perhaps particularly relevant because they match Algeria’s growth ambitions. Our strengths in technology derive from our leading universities, world-class research base, £1 trillion technology ecosystem, and pioneering businesses. Don’t forget also that the UK is the world’s largest exporter of financial services, second globally in professional services, and third in creative industries.

We’re also taking the first delegation of Algerian companies to London Tech Week this year – a great step towards deepening our technology partnership.

The Trade team at the Embassy is always happy to put Algerian companies in touch directly with potential UK partners.

**How can Algeria benefit from British expertise in renewable energy and energy transition?

The UK is a science and innovation superpower, so we are well placed to work with Algeria on the shared opportunities and challenges of transition to renewables. By 2035 the UK aims to have at least doubled investment in Clean Energy Industries to over £30 billion per year. We have world-leading expertise in renewables, and we are willing to share it. This is particularly the case in wind and solar energy where our offer matches the Algerian

The UK is a science and innovation superpower, and we are well placed to work with Algeria on the shared opportunities and challenges of the energy transition. By 2035, the UK aims to have at least doubled investment in clean energy industries to over £30 billion per year, reflecting both our domestic ambition and our commitment to international partnerships.

We have world-leading expertise across the full spectrum of renewable energy, particularly in wind and solar power, where our experience aligns closely with Algeria’s significant natural potential. Beyond generation, the UK can also support Algeria in strengthening energy efficiency and reducing emissions across key sectors, including industry and buildings.

In March we signed a bilateral requirement with Algeria on energy transition, under which we are now implementing with Sonatrach a project to reduce methane emissions. in collaboration with Sonatrach. Through partnerships with UK institutions and companies, Algeria could benefit from advanced technologies, satellite monitoring, and best practices to reduce emissions. This would enhance the commercial value of Algeria’s gas exports by improving their environmental footprint and competitiveness in increasingly carbon-conscious markets.

UK/Algeria cooperation on renewable energy deployment, energy efficiency, and methane emissions reduction will help Algeria meet its climate commitments while strengthening energy security, enhancing export competitiveness, and unlocking new economic opportunities.

**Given global transformations in the energy market, how do you view Algeria’s role as an important energy partner?

Algeria remains a key player in European energy security. For now, that is largely about gas and oil. But those resources are finite, and climate change driven by fossil fuel consumption is a threat not just to the prosperity of all of us, but also our security. So, the need to transition to renewables is pressing. And here Algeria is well placed, in terms of the potential for solar and wind energy.

**Are there cooperation projects between British companies and Algerian institutions in the gas or renewable energy sectors?

This March we signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons on energy transition. This includes practical cooperation with Sonatrach on reducing methane emissions and developing green hydrogen as new energy source. This is helping Algeria meet its national climate commitments and Sonatrach implement a long term strategy on emissions reduction and hydrogen. It is also a platform for us to build on in the future.

**What programmes does the Embassy support to strengthen English language education in Algeria?

There is a lot happening. Three British international schools are operating now. The British Council has a major programme with the Ministry of National Education to help train up English language teachers and inspectors in the national school system. Since the introduction of English in primary school education in 2022, the British Council have trained +3500 newly recruited teachers, and this year alone, they trained 90 inspectors nationwide.English Connects offers open-source resources for thousands of educators every year, and the Digital Library offers free access to tens of thousands of books, journals, newspapers and so much more. The British Council also offer their own classes of course, and access to examinations like the IELTS test, which is a gateway to study and work internationally.

**Are there plans to expand university exchange programmes between British and Algerian universities?

I very much hope to see developments in this area. There is definitely interest on both sides. There is real potential for UK universities to offer quality education in Algeria, and for other forms of higher education cooperation. The British Council is working with British and Algerian universities to lay the groundwork.

In November 2025, the British Council launched the Trans-national Education Landscape Report, which outlines partnership opportunities in tertiary education.

Earlier this year, two trans-national education grants were awarded to help UK and Algerian universities build dual-degree programmes to be offered for students in Algeria.

**How can cultural cooperation between the two countries be enhanced?

This is happening organically to a large extent, through the medium of the internet, for example when it comes to music and film. I am enjoying learning about Algerian music – rai, shaabi, Andalousi – and Algerian culture is showcased in the UK every year through DZFest.

**Is the British government considering easing visa procedures for Algerian students or businesspeople?

The UK rolled out e-visas for visitors in February. Students have already been benefiting from eVisas worldwide since last year. This change brings several improvements, including the need to visit the Visa Application Centre only once instead of twice. It also allows applicants to keep their passports during the processing period without having to pay an additional fee.Algerians wishing to apply for any type of UK visa can secure an appointment within five working days of submitting their application.

As for businesses, there is a programme aimed specifically at them, which is available by invitation from the embassy. We already have a couple of large companies in Algeria enrolled in this programme, which makes the application process far simpler. We are looking to expand this programme in Algeria to include more companies that regularly travel to the UK for business purposes.

**What message would you address to young Algerians wishing to study or work in the United Kingdom?

You have made the right choice. People from around the world choose the UK because of the rule of law, ease of doing business, world-class education — with four UK universities ranked in the global top ten — and a strong tradition of openness, tolerance and mutual respect.

**How does the UK view Algeria’s role in achieving stability in the Sahel and North Africa?

The UK and Algeria both have concerns about the security situation in the Sahel, including the expansion of ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliated groups. We both believe

inclusive political dialogue is vital to ensure stability in the region.Long-term stability requires not only security responses, but also progress on governance, poverty reduction, civic space, climate resilience and countering misinformation. Solutions cannot be imposed from the outside. We remain deeply concerned about the destabilising impact of external interventions in the Sahel, which undermine state sovereignty and regional security. In recent years, interventions by Russia’s Wagner Group and Africa Corps have made the security environment more fragile.

**What is London’s position on the main security challenges in the region, and what type of cooperation exists with Algeria in this field?

The UK recognises that challenges such as terrorism, irregular migration, organised crime, and human trafficking across require close cooperation with trusted regional partners across North Africa and the Sahel. In this context, security cooperation with Algeria is strong and continues to deepen. High level exchanges, including the visit of Algeria’s Director General of National Security to London, have played an important role in strengthening mutual trust and operational coordination. Alongside this, the UK and Algeria work together on strengthening financial crime investigations, aviation and border security, and law enforcement capacity building.

The UK and Algeria have also developed effective collaboration on crisis preparedness, notably through joint hostage crisis and kidnap response training. Overall, the UK views Algeria as a key security partner in the region, valuing its experience, and remains committed to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in support of shared security objectives.

** What are your priorities as the UK Ambassador to Algeria in the coming period?

Everything I mentioned already is a priority! It is a big agenda but I am confident that, with the support of our Algerian partners, we can make good progress.