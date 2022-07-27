-- -- -- / -- -- --
News Of Touba’s Refusal To Travel To The Zionist Entity

Ali Bahlouli / English Version: Med.B
  • 25
  • 0
The Algerian international football player, Ahmed Touba, refused, on Wednesday, to travel with his colleagues in the Turkish team Basaksehir to the Zionist entity.

The Turkish team Basaksehir will compete with its host Maccabi Netanya this Thursday evening, to draw the second leg of the second round of the European Conference League competition.

The management of Basaksehir FC did not mention the names of the players of its football team, who flew to occupied Palestine, while local press reports stated that Ahmed Touba preferred to stay in Istanbul, where the club is located.

