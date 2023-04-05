Next UN Security Council Discussion Will Take Place Under Exceptional Circumstances Of The Sahrawi Issue

The head of the Algerian National Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People, Said Al-Ayachi, affirmed that the discussion on the developments of the situation and the conflict in Western Sahara, scheduled for the nineteenth of this month, in a closed session of the UN Security Council, will take place under exceptional circumstances of the Sahrawi issue.

During his hosting, on Wednesday, as part of the Morning Guest program on Radion Channel One, Mr. Al-Ayachi explained that the session, which is normally programmed at the Security Council table, comes under critical circumstances, because this assessment of the political track supervised by the United Nations with regard to finding a just and lasting solution to the conflict in Western Sahara will be after the submission of the report of the Secretary-General and the report of the United Nations envoy for Western Sahara de Mistura, a year and a half after he took office.

With regard to Russia’s presidency, the same speaker expressed his satisfaction and optimism that there will be no manipulations regarding the drafting of the list that will culminate the discussions on the Western Sahara file, as evidenced by the fact that Russia expressed its reservation on the last list in October 2022, and went on to say, “Its presidency will make the discussion balanced.”

The guest of the radio morning program underlined in his speech that the Security Council is proceeding with mechanisms previously defined in the Charter of the United Nations, and the discussion that takes place in the Security Council is subject to Chapter Six, which means that the members of the Security Council pronounce a non-binding list, and this is the problem, as long as the decisions are not binding, Morocco takes its rest and procrastinates at a time when we find dozens of regulations calling for the implementation of the referendum on self-determination, which is the urgent demand of the Sahrawi people. If the discussions and decisions were subject to Chapter VII, they would be binding on all the countries concerned.

The latter also stressed that the issue is one of decolonization and requires the organization of a referendum of self-determination for the Saharawi people, recalling in the same context the obstacles faced by the United Nations envoy for Western Sahara, “De Mistura”, by the Moroccan occupier during his two visits to Western Sahara. Assessment, contact and second round of talks with interested and concerned parties. De Mistura wanted to visit the occupied territories of Western Sahara, but he faced an unacceptable condition by Morocco, which wanted him to be accompanied by Moroccan staff, which De Mistura refused.