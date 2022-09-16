Nigerian Ambassador: “I Informed President Tebboune Of Abuja’s Commitment ToThe Gas Pipeline Project”

“The meeting was an occasion to inform President Tebboune of Nigeria’s pledge to accompany this project”, Aisha Muhammed Garba said on Thursday, after handing her credentials to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accrediting her as Nigeria’s new ambassador to Algeria.

“The two countries are bound by many bilateral and multilateral agreements, the most important of which are the trans-Saharan road, the gas pipeline, and the fibre-optic link project”, she added, noting that “the implementation of these projects will open new economic horizons that will create job opportunities not only for the countries participating in the projects but also to many neighbouring African countries.”

“We also look to the future, as Nigeria has proposals in some areas, such as renewable energies,” and hopes to “support countries, such as Algeria, especially since this project would contribute to solving the problems of climate change and security in the region.”