Nigerian Ambassador: “I Informed President Tebboune Of Abuja’s Commitment ToThe Gas Pipeline Project”
Nigeria’s new ambassador to Algeria, Aisha Muhammed Garba, informed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Abuja’s commitment to the gas pipeline project.
“The meeting was an occasion to inform President Tebboune of Nigeria’s pledge to accompany this project”,
Aisha Muhammed Garba said on Thursday, after handing her credentials to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accrediting her as Nigeria’s new ambassador to Algeria.
“The two countries are bound by many bilateral and multilateral agreements, the most important of which are the trans-Saharan road, the gas pipeline, and the fibre-optic link project”, she added, noting that “the implementation of these projects will open new economic horizons that will create job opportunities not only for the countries participating in the projects but also to many neighbouring African countries.”
“We also look to the future, as Nigeria has proposals in some areas, such as renewable energies,” and hopes to “support countries, such as Algeria, especially since this project would contribute to solving the problems of climate change and security in the region.”
She explained that the meeting included discussions about the relations between the two countries, their shared past and aspirations for the future, in addition to Nigerian and Algerian rich history that is marked by bilateral treaties and other agreements at the international level.