No Leaks, No “Parallel Mouradia” During The Term Of President Tebboune

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, plays a pivotal role in the running of state affairs at the Mouradia Palace which is no longer run in a parallel, informal and unorganized framework, as was the case more than two decades ago.

Algerian Press Services “APS” said in a report, on Sunday, that the President of the Republic has modernized the management of the country’s first institution and professionalized it, and tremendous progress has been made in running the structures of the Presidency of the Republic.

“Nothing now is left to chance, as President Tebboune made his mark, especially about the transformations that El Mouradia Palace witnessed”, APS added.

The source explained that “information is no longer leaked before the publication of the Presidency’s statement. Today, no media dares to speculate on the names of those leaving or arriving”.

“The era of rumours and information leaks, fake or not, is over after a well-known online newspaper and television channel obtained a list that was sent by the presidency 48 hours before the official news agency”.

“Things were not going well during that period. The last movement that the President of the Republic made in the line of governors, after three months of careful assessment work of each Wali, did not deviate from this rule established by the President of the Republic.”

APS confirmed that people concerned with this movement were notified only moments before the official announcement.

“President Tebboune outlined the approach to be followed, asserting the need for his ministers to commit to strict confidentiality and discipline, as they must, in particular, ensure respect for what is circulated during the cabinet and government meetings, as the matter is related to the credibility of the state”.