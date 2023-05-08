Normalization May Lead To War With Algeria, Moroccan Politician Says

“Normalization is a great betrayal and could lead to war with Algeria,” with this phrase the Moroccan political activist and Secretary General of the United Socialist Party, Nabila Mounib, warned the Moroccan Makhzen regime of the repercussions of what she described as the “encroachment” of Zionist influence in the Kingdom of Morocco, since the signing of the normalization and treason agreement in December 2020.

Nabila Mounib, a well-known Moroccan politician, said that the continued “expansion of the influence of the Zionist entity in Morocco” after the official normalization of relations between the two countries would constitute “a real threat to the health security of Moroccans after Israeli companies took over the implementation of projects related to the health of Moroccans.”

These statements came during an activity organized by the Council of the Moroccan Front in Support of Palestine and Against Normalization, where Mounib confirmed that “normalization with the Zionist entity constitutes a great betrayal of the present and future of all Arab and Maghreb peoples, and that it not only poses a threat to Morocco’s internal situation but also threatens to undermine its external security, and all this could lead to war with Algeria”.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is considered the fifth Arab country to normalize diplomatic relations on the table with the Zionist entity, after decades of covering up this relationship. Nevertheless, normalization between Rabat and Tel Aviv is seen as the most active compared to the rest of the normalizing Arab capitals, such as Cairo, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Manama and Khartoum.

Given this, the Moroccan politician reaffirmed her position rejecting normalization with the usurper entity and warned that normalization between Rabat and Tel Aviv “extended to all fields, including the educational field, where historical facts are falsified in textbooks that talk about Jewish culture and that the Jewish component should be a priority”.

Nabila Mounib urged the political class and the living groups in Moroccan society to “intensify efforts to lift the blockage from the minds that are bent on surrender, to use the media and communication to dismantle the lies, and to continue affirming that the Moroccan people reject normalization, and to innovate new forms of resistance to normalization and support for the Palestinian cause.”

The visits between the Moroccan Makhzen regime and the Zionist entity did not stop since the signing of the treason agreement, but rather multiplied questionably, even at times when the Zionist occupation army was killing innocent people in the occupied Palestinian territories, and violating the sanctities in Al-Aqsa Mosque and its rehab in the holiest of months, Ramadan.

Although the Moroccan politician asserts that “the Palestinian cause remains at the forefront of just issues that require continued vigilance and support, with the necessity of rejecting all forms of normalization and completing the territorial integrity of Morocco,” however, the policy that has been adopted by the Moroccan Makhzen regime since December 2020, which is the date of demarcation of normalization does not reflect the assurances given by the royal palace in Rabat to the Palestinian, Moroccan, Arab and Islamic peoples in general, that the Palestinian cause will remain at the top of the issues which it defends.