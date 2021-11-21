Normalization Of Relations By Makhzen Regime With Zionist Entity Aims To Secure Advantages From America

Finally, the Government of the Zionist entity admitted that the normalization of the Makhzen regime with the Hebrew state was aimed at former US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s alleged sovereignty over the occupied Sahrawi lands.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said, in statements reported by the Israeli newspaper “Times International” at the weekend, that reviving the Abraham Accords, which is the title of the recent normalization campaign with the state of the Zionist entity, requires the United States to provide its own incentives to the candidate countries for normalization.

The issue of normalization is considered among the most important reasons behind the Algerian authorities’ decision last August to cut diplomatic relations with the Makhzen regime, which sought to bully the Hebrew state against its eastern neighbor.

The Israeli official explained: “There is a lot of potential, but it all depends on the extent of the influence of the American administration.” She added: “In the end, the countries that are candidates for normalization with Israel go to make peace, not only because they have an interest in normalization with Israel, but because they have interest with the United States of America.

In summary, the Israeli Minister of Interior wanted to say that what the Arab countries that normalized relations with Tel Aviv, led by the Kingdom of Morocco, did not do it for the sake of beautifying the eyes of the Hebrew state, but rather in exchange for political and diplomatic benefits they obtained from the United States of America, which appeared from the famous tweet of former US President, Donald Trump.

In the Moroccan case, we find that the normalization of Rabat with Tel Aviv came in conjunction with the decision of the former US president, who tweeted in the last days of his tenure, recognizing the alleged sovereignty of the Makhzen regime over the occupied Sahrawi territories, which means, according to the vision of the Tel Aviv Minister of Interior, that with normalization Morocco was subject to Trump’s tweet.

For the first time, such frank speech was issued by a senior official in the Hebrew state, such as the Minister of the Interior, which is the “exit” that Rabat did not wish for, because this statement exposed many data that the Makhzen regime was hiding from the Moroccan people regarding this sensitive issue, especially that the King Mohammed VI chairs the so-called “Al-Quds Committee”, which contradicts the decision to normalize.

The other thing that the Israeli official’s statements implied is that the train of normalization has stopped since US President Joe Biden ascended to the throne of the White House, about a year ago, which could be explained that Biden either has nothing to offer to the candidate countries for normalization, or he is not enthusiastic about it.

Ayelet Shaked’s statements are also an implicit call for Washington to save the train of normalization that stopped in the middle of the road, which embarrassed the normalizing countries, because when normalization was launched, it was initially promising and it was portrayed in order to lure the countries that normalized, but the “normalizers” today exist. They are in great moral and political embarrassment before their people and the aspirations of the nation, as they constitute a small minority among Arab and Islamic countries.

The most feared thing the Moroccan regime dreads after all these developments is that it will lose even the imaginary gains of “Trump’s tweet”, in light of the policy adopted by the Joe Biden administration, which seems to be very embarrassed in dealing with this issue, and this confirms what the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, was expected to during his recent visit to Kenya, where he faced a tight “ambush” set up by the British TV channel, “BBC”.

In an interview with the BBC, the channel’s woman correspondent from Kenya asked Blinken if Washington was committed to Trump’s recognition of Morocco’s alleged sovereignty over the occupied Sahrawi lands. She only heard one answer from him, which did not adhere to Trump’s tweet, which demonstrates the extent of the embarrassment in which is locked for now the Biden administration.