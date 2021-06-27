Noureddine Badaoui To Be Brought Before Justice

The investigative judge will summon the former Prime Minister, Noureddine Badaoui, at the Economic and Financial Criminal Pole of Algiers Sidi M’hamed Court, to hear him in a file related to corruption cases in which he is being pursued in his capacity as a former governor of Constantine (eastern Algeria).

According to information in the possession of “Echorouk”, the investigative judge of the second chamber at the level of the economic and financial pole in charge of the case received the preliminary file prepared by the financial and economic division of the security department of Constantine, which investigated with Badaoui several times in the previous period, based on judicial delegations from the Supreme Court.

Echorouk sources reported that the matter is related to several deals that were awarded in suspicious ways or by mutual consent to contracting companies that did not comply with the legal conditions and standards necessary in the implementation of those projects that were affected by fraud, and the looting of real estate and diverting its destination in ways that violate the law.

He will be heard about the plots of land of an industrial nature that were disposed of in the industrial areas of the city in violation of the regulations and legislation in force, for the benefit of some fictitious investors, who then disposed of those real estates either by selling them or diverting them from the specified destination in illegal ways.

The same source added that he was scheduled to appear before the last legislative elections, but this was postponed, the investigative judge of the economic and financial pole will likely direct, after hearing the former Prime Minister Noureddine Badaoui, heavy charges against him, which are included in the Anti-Corruption and Prevention Law 06/01 Similar to abuse of office, granting unjustified privileges to others and squandering public funds, which are the charges shared by all officials from the category of ministers and governors.

Noureddine Badaoui was governor of Constantine and several other cities, before his appointment to the position of Minister of Professional Training and Education, in which Nasser Bouteflika, “brother of the former president”, was the Secretary-General, and he continued in his position from September 2013 until May 2015, and immediately thereafter. He was appointed Minister of the Interior, until March 11, 2019, then he was appointed as Prime Minister until December 19, 2019.