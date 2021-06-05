Nuclear Physicist Aboudi Was Loyal To Algeria Nuclear Explosions’ File

The credit for bringing out the truth about this dangerous file of the nuclear explosions’ file in the Algerian desert during the period of colonialism belongs to the Iraqi nuclear physicist, Professor Abdelkadem Aboudi, may Allah have mercy on him, said the Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of national memory, Abdelmadjid Chikhi.

Abdelmadjid Chikhi highlighted the virtues of Aboudi, during his speech in Oran on the Iraqi Scientists’ 40-days since his death (western Algeria), on Saturday, adding that his research in this field was behind his recent illness, as one of the tens of thousands of victims of nuclear tests and their impact on the fauna and flora.

In this context, Dr. “M. Ammar” confirmed that the number of victims of these crimes, according to estimates announced by the late former Minister of Mujahideen (war veterans), the late Said Abadou, reached 42,000 victims, and also indicated that the number of French nuclear explosions exceeds what was declared and they are 17 explosions in the Reggane area in Adrar (Southern Algeria).

“Over 57 nuclear tests and explosions carried out by the French colonizer were registered in the Algerian desert, considering that according to these scientifically proven facts, there is no price that rises to the size of the due compensation demanded by Algeria from France, which shows great reluctance to recognize its colonial crimes in Algeria, especially since the research anticipates the existence of the remnants of these explosions that destroy the fauna and flora, and it is expected that they will remain present and perennial over a period of one and a half billion years, including its devastating effects that are still in a geographical expansion beyond the borders of Algeria, reflecting the brutality and ugliness of what the French colonial power did against the Algerian people and the environment”, he explained.

Returning to Professor Aboudi’s research – may Allah have mercy on him – in this file, the attendees unanimously agreed in their interventions on the great care that the man gave in his long research on French nuclear tests in Algeria, and the advisor to the President of the Republic considered the loyalty of this Iraqi physicist to this message as like the mantle of his reincarnation and he did not take it off until he joined the Supreme Comrade, recalling his first accompaniment to the former Minister Abadou to examine the effects of these crimes and their impact on the surface of the earth and some of it evaporated into space, as he said that the Algerian side knew at the time that it was facing a stature that could be relied upon to enrich the file of these bombings to put it on the negotiating table with the other side, which was calculated after a great effort and with secret and public contributions from the late Professor, who said that he devoted his life with his knowledge, effort, time and health to work for this file, considering that the struggle regarding it will continue, as he pledged to commemorate the spirit of the deceased to organize a full symposium in agreement with Dr. Ammar on the exploits of the Iraqi physicist and the faithful friend of Algeria for decades.