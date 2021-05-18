Official… Designating “Rachad” and “MAK” Among Terrorist Organizations

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, chaired on Tuesday a periodic meeting of the High Security Council, said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

“The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, chaired, on Tuesday 18 May 2021, a periodic meeting of the High Security Council,” the statement said.

“After listening to the statements of the members of the High Security Council on the issues on the agenda, the President of the Republic examined the measures relating to the opening of air borders and the conditions to be met by travelers, with the maintenance of land borders closed except in case of necessity,” the same source added, stressing that “the detailed measures will be defined by an executive decree.

The High Security Council “also considered the hostile and subversive acts committed by the so-called (“Rachad”) and (“MAK”) movements to destabilize the country and undermine its security, and decided, in this context, to classify them on the list of terrorist organizations and treat them as such,” the statement said.

The High Security Council also discussed “the final preparations for the legislative elections of 12 June 2021”. President Tebboune “expressed satisfaction with the efforts made by the state institutions to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming elections,” the statement concluded.