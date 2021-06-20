OGC Nice Flashy Footballer Amine Gouiri Approaches The “Greens” Of Algeria

Nice FC has refused to allow Amine Gouiri to participate with France’s B team in the Summer Olympics next July, which could alter the international path of the player who may choose to join the Algerian national team soon.

Amine Gouiri, who had previously postponed discussing the possibility of representing the Algerian national team at the international level instead of France, received a strong shock after the Nice club banned him from participating with the “France B team” in the next Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer.

According to sources from Agence France-Presse, the French club south of France refused to allow its football star to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan, because the tournament coincided with the team’s preparations for the new season.

OGC Nice has the right to prevent Gouiri or any other player in its ranks from taking part in the Olympics, given that the football competition in the Olympic Games is outside the agenda of the International Football Association, and therefore the club is not compelled to let Gouiri at the disposal of the French Olympic team.

Such a the decision by the OGC Nice administration has stifled Amine Gouiri’s his ambitions to climb the ladder of the first French football team, after he was looking forward to participating in the Olympic Games, hoping to win the gold medal with the “roosters”, in order to shorten the way for him to the first French football squad.

The former Olympique Lyonnais player put off the decision on the team he would represent in the future because of his keen desire to participate in the forthcoming Tokyo Games.

Amine Gouiri can change the nationality of football from French to Algerian, as he has never represented “roosters” at the level of the first team on any occasion, knowing that both of his parents are Algerians and what links him to France is the nationality of his parents and the right to land, given that he was born in France.

Amine Gouiri starred remarkably during the last edition of the French championship, and contributed to 19 goals in a total of 34 matches in which he participated.

Let’s hope that he’ll choose in the near future for himself and with conviction the Algerian national football team.