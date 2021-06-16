-- -- -- / -- -- --
OGC Nice: Hicham Boudaoui, Best Young Aiglon Of The Year

Algerian international Hicham Boudaoui is chosen as the best player for the second year in a row by the French club OGC Nice, which is active in the Ligue 1.

OGC Nice published on its official website that the Algerian player got 30% of the total votes, ahead of his two teammates, Jean-Clair Todibo (25%) and Flavius Danieliuc (20%).

Nice’s website praised the Algerian player, saying: “His way of playing could almost lead you to forget his age. Arriving in Nice in 2019, Hicham Boudaoui is still only 21 years and has two full seasons under his belt. Appearing on 29 occasions in 2020-21, the former Paradou man showed his quality to different extents in his first season at Nice. He predominantly played on the right-wing during his first year on the Côte d’Azur, but Boudaoui moved more centrally as weeks went by. In a natural box-to-box role or a newer one in front of the defence, Le Gym’s number 28 showed the same technical ability, the same determination and the same quality with the ball at feet as he had done on the wing”.

The Nice Club website concluded: “His commitment and self-sacrifice allowed him to cover vast amounts of ground. At the breakdown, his distribution and even his finishing. In 25 Ligue 1 matches, he scored three goals and picked up three assists. Despite injuries slowing him down, he hasn’t stopped kicking on. At 21 years old, this is his second consecutive Young Aiglon the Year, which is added to his third-place finish as Aiglon of the Year – further testament to the youngster’s progression”.

Previously, Boudaoui participated in the last training of Algeria’s “Greens”, which ended with three victories against Mauritania and Mali.

