OMC Med Energy 2023: Algeria To Present Its Energy Partnership Vision With Europe

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, and the President CEO of the National Hydrocarbons Company Sonatrach, Rachid Hachichi, will participate, on Tuesday, in the works of the Mediterranean Energy Conference and Exhibition (OMC 2023), which will take place in the Italian city of Ravenna from 24 to 26 October, and which is held under a very complex geopolitical situation.

The Minister of Energy and Mines is expected to present Algeria’s vision for the Mediterranean partnership in the field of energy, such as gas supplies, new energies, the issue of renewable energy transition, and electrical interconnection, in light of the presence of great opportunities in this field, with surplus Algerian production that can be exported to Europe.

OMC 2023 will also be an opportunity to talk about the inevitability of Europe pumping more investments into Algeria, whether in traditional energies, especially natural gas, given that Algeria guarantees a significant proportion of the European continent’s supplies with this important energy resource, in addition to new and renewable energies such as green hydrogen, and passing from words to deeds within a partnership according to the “winner-winner” principle to invest in this product, which Algeria has huge capabilities to produce and export, as well as providing technological solutions for gas combustion operations that enable the preservation of the environment on the one hand, and increase the quantities of gas exported on the other hand.

CEO of Sonatrach, Rachid Hachichi, will also be on his second foreign mission since his appointment at the beginning of this month, which comes at a sensitive and complex geopolitical circumstance because of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its subsequent repercussions on the prices of oil and also natural gas, which has witnessed a significant increase in prices recently and concerns about possible supply shortages.

Ministers from Italy will participate in the discussions, such as Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, and Gilberto Pichetto Frattin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Meloni Government, European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, and ministers from Lebanon, Cyprus and officials of major energy companies, such as Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian “Eni”.