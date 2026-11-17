The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the opening of the digital platform dedicated to receiving application files for the 2027 President of the Republic Award for the Innovative Researcher, which carries the slogan “We innovate today to create the Algeria of tomorrow.”

According to the announced schedule, the application window has been open since November 16 via the official website of the award, with January 16, 2027, being the final deadline for submitting application files. The final verification by the affiliation institution will take place from January 17, 2027, to January 26, 2027, while the evaluation process will be conducted from February 01 to March 16, 2027.

The winners will be announced on April 16, 2027, where financial prizes have been allocated for the top three winners, with the first estimated at 5,000,000 DZD, the second at 3,000,000 DZD, and the third at 2,000,000 DZD.

This edition aims to highlight eight major national challenges, concerning the axis of Artificial Intelligence and digital sovereignty by focusing on research targeting Artificial Intelligence and information systems security, digital technologies and communications, and advanced computing and quantum technologies. The second axis concerns health and pharmaceutical sovereignty, covering topics of biotechnology and biomedicine, medicines and medical supplies, digital health, public health, infectious diseases, and mental health.

In its third axis, this edition focuses on food security and Saharan agriculture through research in agricultural production and agricultural technology, food industries and food quality, food safety, and fisheries and aquaculture. The fourth axis concerns water security, opening the field for research in water resources and desalination, water treatment and reuse.

In a related context, the fifth axis focuses on energy transition and energy security to research renewable and new energies, storage and networks, energy efficiency, and hydrocarbon valuation.

In the same context, the competition aims to encourage research in climate issues through the sixth axis titled “Climate, Major Risks, and Territorial Resilience,” where participating research should address topics of climate change and adaptation, natural and technological risks such as earthquakes, floods, and fires, drought and desertification, early warning, biodiversity, and pollution control.

The seventh axis focuses on industry, mines, and strategic technologies through research in advanced materials, valuation of mining resources, robotics and automation, space, aviation, mobility, circular economy, and defense and security technologies. The eighth axis addresses society, education, and the knowledge economy, where research within this axis centers on pedagogical innovation, education, entrepreneurship, social innovation, public policies, government, heritage, culture, and human sciences.

To register for the competition, applicants are required to be of Algerian nationality and residing in Algeria, while Algerian researchers residing abroad can participate if their work has a direct impact on the national economy. A researcher residing in Algeria submits their application directly through the official submission portal, while a researcher residing abroad submits their application via the email specified in the how to participate section. The submitted work must fall within one of the listed axes, and a candidate may submit only one project, and a previous winner cannot re-apply before three years have passed.

The committee relies on criteria to evaluate research work, including scientific quality and originality, impact and relevance to national priorities, innovation capacity and technological transferability, sustainability and socio-economic benefits, feasibility and methodology, and ethics, compliance, cooperation, and partnerships.