President Tebboune: Flooding Algeria with Drugs Has Become a Real War

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has warned that the influx of drugs into Algeria has escalated into what he described as a “real war”, adding that Algeria may be forced to target the source of drug production in the exercise of its legitimate right to self-defence.

Speaking on Sunday at the Supreme Court, where he presided over the opening ceremony of the 2026–2027 judicial year, Tebboune, who also chairs the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, said the country was facing an increasingly serious threat. The ceremony was attended by senior state officials, members of the government and high-ranking officials.

“Flooding Algeria with drugs has become a real war against our people and our youth. We may, however, be compelled to go to the source of drug production, in the exercise of our legitimate right to self-defence,” the president declared.

Addressing the broader security situation in the region, Tebboune also said that terrorism was being used as a weapon against Algeria and its neighbouring countries, stressing that Algeria would rely on the strength of its National People’s Army to protect and its neighbours.

“Terrorism has become a tool deployed against Algeria and its neighbours. We will protect our country and our neighbours through the strength of our National People’s Army,” he said.

“We defeated terrorism during the darkest days, thanks to the men who stood their ground,” Tebboune added.

The president’s statements signal a firm stance against drug trafficking and terrorism, with Algeria reaffirming its commitment to protecting its territory, population and neighbouring countries.