Algeria advanced to second place on the list of the largest exporters of LNG to the European Union during October 2026, surpassing Russia for the first time on a monthly basis, after its shipments jumped to 706,000 tons, compared to 325,000 tons in the previous September, an increase of 117%, according to Energy Research Unit data.

Algeria accounted for 8.3% of the European Union’s total LNG imports during this month, recording its highest level of exports to the European market in two years, as its shipments rose on an annual basis by 5%, compared to about 675,000 tons in October 2025.

This progress came at a time when the European Union’s LNG imports rose to 8.51 million tons during October, a monthly increase of 17%, despite a 9% decline on an annual basis, according to data from the Washington-based Energy Research Unit.

This ranking is the first of its kind for Algeria in the European LNG market, after third place was the best position it achieved in recent years, while Russia fell to third place, after its exports dropped to 700,000 tons, a decline of 10% on a monthly basis and 29% on an annual basis.

The United States maintained its lead on the list of LNG suppliers to the European Union, after its shipments rose to 5.98 million tons during October, compared to 4.95 million tons in September, a monthly hike of 21%, thereby capturing nearly 70% of total European imports, compared to 58% during the same month last year.

In contrast, Nigeria’s exports fell to 407,000 tons, a decrease of 19% on a monthly basis and 15% annually, occupying fourth place, while Norway came in fifth with exports of 353,000 tons, an increase of 15% on both a monthly and annual basis.

Qatar did not record any LNG shipments to the European Union during October, continuing its absence for the sixth consecutive month since May 2026, according to the same source.

In parallel with its progress in the LNG market, Algeria’s exports of natural gas via pipelines to the European Union rose by 5% on an annual basis, reaching 23.8 billion cubic meters during the same period this year, which strengthens its position as a major gas supplier to the European market.

At the level of importing countries, the Netherlands topped the list of the largest LNG importers in the European Union during October, with imports reaching 2.01 million tons, a 49% increase on a monthly basis, followed by France with 1.88 million tons, then Spain with 1.60 million tons.

Italy came in fourth place with imports of 730,000 tons, followed by Germany with about 430,000 tons, while the Netherlands, France, and Spain together accounted for 65% of total European Union imports during this month.

The Energy Research Unit attributed the rise in European LNG imports over the past months to efforts to refill stocks in preparation for the winter season, after storage levels did not exceed 75% at the end of September, the lowest level in more than a decade, along with the improved economic feasibility of directing American shipments toward Europe compared to Asian markets.

The absence of Qatari supplies and the nearing implementation of the ban on Russian LNG under long-term contracts also contributed to the increased need for European countries to diversify supply sources.

Despite the rise in imports during October, the European Union’s total LNG imports during the first ten months of 2026 slumped to 81.4 million tons, compared to 85.7 million tons during the same period in 2025, according to Energy Research Unit data.