Over 500.000 Algerians Visited Tunisia in the First Quarter of 2023

Over 563,053 Algerians visited Tunisia in the first three months of this year, through the land and air crossings between the two countries.

According to what was reported by the local Mosaique Radio, quoting sources it described as official, the number recorded this year exceeds what was recorded in the same period in 2019.

The number of Algerians heading to Tunisia increased by 13.6%, as it was 495,635 in the first quarter of 2022.

The same sources considered that the number was likely to exceed 600,000 visitors. If only spring break in Algeria did not coincide with the month of Ramadan.