Palestine Ambassador: Algeria’s Strenuous Efforts Priceless 

The Palestinian reconciliation agreement signed in Algiers is a “historic achievement in all its characteristics”, Palestine’s ambassador to Algeria, Fayez Abu Aita, said on Monday.

In a statement to the first radio channel, Abu Aita added that the “Algiers Declaration” would allow the Palestinians to “go united to the upcoming Arab summit.”



“This agreement will be a real ground for Arab reunification. It constitutes a real ground for Arab unity and reunification, thanks to Algeria’s strenuous efforts.”



“Algeria’s strenuous efforts to reach this historic moment are priceless”, Palestine’s ambassador to Algeria concluded.

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received, here on Sunday, a phone call from the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, who thanked him, on his behalf and on behalf of the brotherly Palestinian people, for his efforts and his serious approach to unifying the ranks of the Palestinian factions during the conference held last October 13 in Algiers, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.



On Sunday,16 October, t he UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, described the signing by Palestinian factions of the Declaration of Algiers as a “positive step towards intra-Palestinian reconciliation,” expressing appreciation of Algeria’s relevant efforts, and mainly those of President Abdelmajid Tebboune .

The Arab Summit, scheduled for early November in Algiers, will be a meeting to reaffirm the support to the Palestinian cause and its centrality for the Arabs, affirmed Saturday, in Algiers, Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane who underlined the holding of this event in the wake of a historic event that culminated in the signing of the “Declaration of Algiers” on the reconciliation between the Palestinian factions.



Previously, the European Union office in occupied West Bank and Gaza said Friday, 14 October, that the Declaration of Algiers signed by the Palestinian factions as the outcome of the meeting held in Algeria to unify the Palestinian ranks is “encouraging news”.

Arab and African diplomats said that the Algiers Declaration, issued from the “Conference for National Palestinian Unity” is the most significant event on the Arab scene for the reunification of Arab ranks to end the Palestinian division forever.

The Algiers Declaration issued from the Palestinian Unity Conference signed by the Palestinian factions on Thursday, 13 October in Algiers is an affirmation of the importance of national unity as a basis for any resistance to the occupation to achieve the legitimate goals of the Palestinian people.



