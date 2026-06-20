Public Service Clarifies Rules for Counting Professional Experience

The General Directorate of Public Service and Administrative Reform has confirmed that professional experience acquired before new employment may be taken into account, even in cases where there is an overlap between the date of resignation and the date of appointment to a new position. The Directorate also clarified the rules for calculating such experience in both the public and private sectors, along with the conditions and procedures required to benefit from it.

In response to a written question submitted by MP Nabil Rahiche on June 10, reviewed by Echorouk, the Directorate explained that, in accordance with Circular No. 02 dated March 13, 1989, which outlines the procedures for implementing Decree No. 85-58 of March 23, 1985, relating to professional experience compensation, professional experience acquired before an employee’s recruitment is counted at half its duration if the previously held position was lower in classification than the current position. However, it is counted in full if the previous position was equivalent to or higher than the current position in terms of classification.

Regarding professional seniority acquired outside the public service sector, the Directorate stated that, under the same circular—particularly point 3-2, paragraph “d”—the recognition of professional seniority gained in other sectors is based on affiliation certificates issued by the National Social Security Fund to which the concerned employees are registered.

The Directorate noted that professional experience acquired in the private sector is counted at half its duration, provided that applicants submit a work certificate issued by the employer, in addition to a certificate of affiliation with the relevant social security institution. These two documents are considered essential for proving the duration of professional activity carried out outside the public service sector.

The General Directorate further stated that professional experience acquired before recruitment is taken into consideration for professional experience compensation after the employee has been permanently confirmed in their position. It explained that the calculation is based on the maximum period required for advancement within grades, which is set at three years and six months, and is carried out without the involvement of the Joint Administrative Committee.

It added that recognition of professional experience is applied regardless of the promotion rates within grades established by Presidential Decree No. 07-304 dated September 29, 2007, which sets the salary index system for public employees and the conditions for salary payments, as amended and supplemented.

Regarding cases involving an overlap between the date of resignation and the date of a new appointment, the Directorate confirmed that it had previously examined similar situations and issued decisions on them. It stated that professional experience acquired before new employment can be recognized in order to preserve the acquired rights of the individuals concerned, regardless of whether an overlap exists between the resignation date and the date of reappointment to a public service position.

The Directorate emphasized that the calculation of professional experience remains linked to the period actually worked by the employee, which is taken into account up to the date of the new appointment. This ensures the preservation of employees’ acquired professional rights in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The Directorate also highlighted that the recognition of professional experience is carried out according to specific regulatory provisions aimed at valuing employees’ career paths and ensuring that they benefit from seniority acquired before recruitment, whether within or outside the public service sector. This process depends on the legal conditions and required documents applicable to each case, allowing previous professional experience to be considered when assessing employees’ rights related to professional experience compensation.

This clarification, requested by the MP, aims to address uncertainties concerning the situations of employees who have moved between different sectors and institutions throughout their careers, particularly in cases where there is an overlap between the end date of a previous employment relationship and the start date of a new position.