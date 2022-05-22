Palestinian Excoriation Of “Normalization” And Tribute To Algeria Touch Off Madness Of Morocco’s Makhzen

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its embassy in Senegal, strongly attacked the Palestinian ambassador in this country, Safwat Al-Bargheth, and the reason is a lengthy dialogue that the ambassador had with a Senegalese website, in which he criticized the practices of the Moroccan regime due to normalization, as Rabat turned into a defender of the Zionist entity in the institutions of the African Union by covering up the Zionists’ horrendous crimes against the Palestinians.

The strange thing is that the statement of the Moroccan embassy, which included insults and expressions that transgressed diplomatic norms, is widely circulated in the media, while the dialogue that disturbed the makhzen system, the browser cannot find it, so why? And what did the Palestinian diplomat say, so that the Moroccan regime would attack him with such ferocity?

The Palestinian ambassador, in response to the journalist’s questions, described the normalization of Morocco’s Makhzen with the Zionist entity as reflecting the lack of political maturity on the part of the Moroccan authorities notably in order to allow the Zionist entity to remain as an observer member in the African Union.

The Palestinian ambassador says that “Unfortunately, some countries like Morocco, working for their own interests, started saying: In the end, Israel will not return the land. How long will we wait? Well, the poor Palestinians just have to fend for themselves. We (Morocco) ) Israel needs military cooperation, or to reinforce recognition of this or that angle.. The tripartite alliance between Israel, the United States and Morocco was the subject of a bargaining orchestrated by the Trump administration that is normalization with Israel in exchange for recognition of the Moroccan Sahara. At the same time, Morocco had concerns about Algeria, which is a very superpower, supporting the Polisario Front and the people of Western Sahara for self-determination and independence”.

The Palestinian ambassador was asked about the contradiction between the normalization of the Makhzen regime and King Mohammed VI’s presidency of the Al-Quds Committee, and he replied surprisingly: “When I asked this question to my Moroccan friends, they assured me that it would be an asset for Palestine. A point of support that Moroccans, especially the King, in his capacity as the head of the Al-Quds Committee, can exert a kind of pressure on Israel, as the occupying power, to make it respect the sanctity of the Islamic and Christian holy places. That’s what I was told”.

He added, “The tangible result proves the exact opposite. That is, they (the Israelis) won normalization and were not subjected to pressure. This normalization was premature… All I say is logical, how can we defend the rights of the Palestinians and establish normal relations at all levels with the occupier? How can I really understand this? How will normalization, work as I am the victim of this occupation, help me get rid of this occupation? What did you do to save thousands of Palestinians who were beaten up in the Al Aqsa Mosque, in a humiliating way, in the holiest month of the year, the holy month of Ramadan? What did Morocco do to protest? Nothing but condemnation through a press release”.

The Palestinian diplomat addressed the Moroccan regime, saying: “Morocco should have said: We would like to reconcile with you (the Zionists), but on one condition: that you restore the Palestinians in their rights.” This did not happen. Some pushed for their interests and went in another direction.. I am not here to demonize anyone or lecture anyone. I know that all Moroccans hold the Palestinian cause in their hearts, but we do not agree with those who justify their alliance or normalization with Israel in saying that this it’s positive for the Palestinians, because in fact, it showed something else”.

Commenting on Makhzen’s defense of the entity’s membership of the African Union, the ambassador added: “When we followed the statements of Moroccan officials, including their representative in Addis Ababa, they were embarrassed. Why does it matter to Morocco that (Israel) be an observer member of the African Union? Because the bloc of member states of the Union including 55 countries votes overwhelmingly for Palestinian rights.

It is the second largest regional institution geographically and demographically It is important for Israel to break this bloc that supports the Palestinian cause.

One cannot be a friend of the Palestinians and a friend of the Israelis at the same time, It is upsetting…”, at the same time freeing the Moroccan people from complicity with the occupation.

Regarding the Moroccan position on the Zionist occupation army’s blatant violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, considering that its King heads the Al-Quds Committee, the Palestinian ambassador asked: “What did Morocco do? Did it urgently call for a summit to condemn the action against Al-Aqsa Mosque? Did they send a stern message to Israel? No, we did not see Morocco take action.” “No action in this direction».