Palestinian Reconciliation: “Arabs Hail The Signing Of The Algiers Declaration”

On Friday, the Tunisian Republic expressed its deep satisfaction with the Palestinian brothers’ signing of the Algeria Declaration, which stemmed from the “Unification Conference for the Achieving Palestinian National Unity.”

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, Tunisia considered the step “important” to achieve national unity in order to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Tunisia notes – the statement adds – the pivotal role played by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in sponsoring the talks, providing all necessary conditions for their success, and encouraging all Palestinian parties to dialogue and overcoming differences in order to embody the legitimate aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to achieve their full inalienable rights.

Tunisia reiterated its firm position on the just Palestinian cause and its permanent support for the proud Palestinian people and its active involvement in supporting all serious initiatives that would enable a just and comprehensive settlement of the just Palestinian cause in a way that restores rights to its owners.