-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Palestinian Reconciliation: “Arabs Hail The Signing Of The Algiers Declaration”

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B
  • 18
  • 0
Palestinian Reconciliation: “Arabs Hail The Signing Of The Algiers Declaration”

On Friday, the Tunisian Republic expressed its deep satisfaction with the Palestinian brothers’ signing of the Algeria Declaration, which stemmed from the “Unification Conference for the Achieving Palestinian National Unity.”

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, Tunisia considered the step “important” to achieve national unity in order to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Tunisia notes – the statement adds – the pivotal role played by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in sponsoring the talks, providing all necessary conditions for their success, and encouraging all Palestinian parties to dialogue and overcoming differences in order to embody the legitimate aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to achieve their full inalienable rights.

Tunisia reiterated its firm position on the just Palestinian cause and its permanent support for the proud Palestinian people and its active involvement in supporting all serious initiatives that would enable a just and comprehensive settlement of the just Palestinian cause in a way that restores rights to its owners.

Related Articles
Iranian Interference and Its Impact on Algeria-IranRelations

Iranian Interference and Its Impact on Algeria-IranRelations

Elisabeth Borne: Visa Problems With Algeria Will Be Resolved Quickly 

Elisabeth Borne: Visa Problems With Algeria Will Be Resolved Quickly 

Sonatrach Official: “Algerian Oil Exploration Operations Include The Western Mediterranean  Basin”

Sonatrach Official: “Algerian Oil Exploration Operations Include The Western Mediterranean  Basin”

IMF: Algeria Among The Fastest-Growing Arab Economies In 2022

IMF: Algeria Among The Fastest-Growing Arab Economies In 2022

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read