Paris Implements A Three-Year-Old Decision!

France has moved from threat to embodiment by issuing a decision to prevent the import of imams from Algeria from the New Year, 2024, according to what the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, said, a decision that remained postponed for three years, in a step that would darken further the cloudy atmosphere between the two countries.

The decision also included Muslim countries known for sending imams to France, such as the Kingdom of Morocco and Turkey, where Paris used to receive hundreds of imams from countries with large communities on its territory, provided that the countries concerned bear the burdens of transportation and wages in exchange for the work of the imams on French soil. .

The decision indicates that after April 1, 2024, foreign imams sent by other countries (Algeria, Morocco, Turkey) will not be able to continue to reside in France, and the number of imams or religious preachers concerned is estimated at about 300 imams sent by different countries (Algeria, Turkey, Morocco, and others). He stressed that the decision “will be implemented effectively as of January 1, 2024”.

As for the foreign imams who are still in France, they will have to change their status, and this will happen as of April 1 next year. A “special framework” has been created to allow the associations that manage mosques to employ the imams themselves, provided that they pay their salaries directly, according to the instructions of the French Ministry of the Interior.

On the other hand, the French authorities are keen to reach a stage where the imams who work in French mosques are trained and educated on French soil, in an attempt by Paris to consolidate what it considers to be French values among the locally trained imams in a way that will help them to call for respect for French laws, hoping to achieve a very prominent goal. What Paris is talking about is integration into French society.

These considerations were among the controversial issues that arose between the French state and the members of the Muslim immigrant communities. Over the years, voices have been raised to warn the French authorities of the consequences of trying to shape Islam and adapt it to the recipe sought by Paris, which continues to be rejected by all Muslim communities. Muslim communities.

The idea of trying to subjugate Islam in France to the whims of politicians in this country, in the arms of the right, both its traditional and extremist parts, emerged in a disgusting way when the former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, was Minister of the Interior at the beginning of the current millennium. Even though he failed, the idea remained fermenting in French laboratories until the current Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, who installed a government close to the left, came to revive the project that had been stalled for years.