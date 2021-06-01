Partial Resumption of Processing of Schengen Business Visa Applications

The Italian Embassy in Algeria, announced in a press release, the “partial” resumption, as of this Tuesday, of the processing of Schengen business visa applications.

“In consideration of the latest developments and future medium and long term perspectives, the Italian Embassy in Algeria announces that from 01/06/2021 will partially resume the processing of Schengen business visa applications for Italy.

This initiative aims in particular to support, initially, the Algerian and Italian business communities and the economic recovery”, according to the same source.

In particular, on the instructions of the Italian Embassy in Algiers, its partner VFS Global will contact, on a priority basis in this first phase, all holders of a Schengen business visa (valid for one year or more) that was issued by the Italian Embassy in Algeria and that expired during the Covid 19 pandemic, to offer them an appointment at one of its currently open visa centers (Algiers, Oran, Constantine).

Interested parties will be required to present all the necessary documentation for a business visa, which will be provided by VFS Global, including a letter of invitation from an Italian company for business trips to Italy, according to the same statement.

The Italian Embassy recalls that, as part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, the various Schengen states, including Italy, have introduced travel restrictions and that a temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the European Union is still in place.

The restrictions could be maintained, eased or reintroduced depending on the epidemiological situation and on the basis of decisions by the relevant national authorities in the different countries.

Holders of a new Schengen visa, or of a Schengen visa still valid, therefore, are not automatically allowed to enter Italian and Schengen territory and must comply with the travel restrictions in force at Schengen level and at the level of the country of first entry into the Schengen area. It is indeed the responsibility of each traveller to check the travel restrictions in place before departure.

In these circumstances, the persons concerned could therefore be compelled to postpone their trip to Italy, while benefiting, however, in the medium and long term from the renewal of their travel visa thanks to this initiative of the Italian Embassy.

As regards the measures in force in Italy, and their constant and progressive updating, the Italian Embassy invites you to consult its website (www.ambalgeri.esteri.it ) and the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (www.esteri.it ).