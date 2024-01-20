Partnership With France: Investment in Exchange For Marketing Algerian Products

The Algerian-French partnership file returned to the forefront in a new form in early 2024, through the organization of meetings between the two countries, including a review of investment opportunities in Algeria and the privileges granted at this level, in exchange for requesting greater facilities for the Algerian product to enter the French markets, which remains in strong demand there by the Algerian community.

The Algerian-French Chamber of Commerce revealed in a document – which copy was checked out by Echorouk- that preparations are being made to hold meetings between Algerian and French companies next Wednesday, January 24, in Paris, under the title “Meetings of the Club of Institutions and Initiatives,” in the presence of ministers, ambassadors, representatives of the Algerian-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Algerian and French CEOs, representatives of the French “MEDEF”, or the French Institutions Club, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Digital Club of Africa, and international guests of honour.

The program includes workshops and presentations under the title “The New World and Competencies Abroad,” by presenting digital development and climate change and its impact on institutions and the new challenges that await businessmen residing abroad. The entrepreneurship file and its challenges will also be discussed, and on the sidelines bilateral meetings will be organized between Algerian institutions and their French counterparts, especially in the field of investment after Algeria approved a new investment law in 2022, to discuss partnership opportunities between Algeria and France.

In this context, several topics will be discussed, such as investment funds, guardianship, reorganization and integration, and methods of receiving institutions, in addition to the new projects expected between Algeria and France, while opening dialogues on technology and investment, and organizing a round table under the title: “Invest in Algeria,” and others under the title “Made in Algeria” and “Algerian Exports”, a third round table will be organized under the title “Africa Partnership and Solidarity”, and the fourth round table under the title: “Tourism”, and the focus will be on the opportunities offered by Algeria for investment in exchange for the importance of the Algerian product receiving priority in the French market, which includes a large number the Algerian community.

In the same context, an Algerian conference in France will be organized from 21 to 24 February in Toulouse to introduce Algerian products and encourage their export to France, where the largest number of the Algerian community is residing. These products belong to the food and agricultural industries sectors, transformation and preservation, fertilizers and agricultural machinery, and training and hotel booking services.

This conference will also be used to open bilateral workshops, meet with French dealers, organize tasting sessions for Algerian products, promote Algerian travel agencies and car rental agencies, and introduce traditional Algerian sweets and traditional jewellery. The program includes 3 days of exhibition and sale of Algerian products on the eve of Ramadan in Toulouse, organized by the Network of Algeria-French CEOs.

The agenda, which Echorouk reviewed, includes three-day meetings between professionals in various sectors such as the food industry, the export of fruits and vegetables, the promotion of health products, cleaning and canning materials, and the exchange of craft products, with the organization of bilateral meetings for various dealers.

In the program, starting on Sunday, February 21, a fair for Algerian products will be organized in France, and on Monday, February 22, bilateral meetings will be organized between Algerian businessmen, whether coming from Algeria or residing in France and their French counterparts. The same program will continue until February 24.