Patrice Motsepe: “I Encourage Algeria To Host The AFCON 2025”

At least ten (10) African countries have expressed their intention to host the 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations after the CAF withdraws the AFCON’s organization from Guinea, CAF president Patrice Mostsepe, said, on Saturday, during a press conference held at Algiers Sheraton Hotel, on the sideline of the CHAN 2023 lottery in Algeria.

Patrice Motsepe explained that his authority was forced to withdraw the organization of the African Nations Championships from Guinea because of its officials announced that they are not ready to host this sporting event, praising the efforts made by the authorities of this country.

“Based on the decision to withdraw the organization of the AFCON from Guinea, it was decided to reopen the door for candidacy for the countries that wish to host this competition”, he added.



In the same context, without revealing the names of the countries, the CAF president confirmed that 10 African countries have expressed their desire to host the continental football event and replace Guinea.



In the same regard, Motsepe called on Algeria to submit its candidacy to host the football event instead of Guinea, considering that it is ready and has all the capabilities for that, saying: “I encourage Algeria to run for the hosting of AFCON 2025 because it is ready in all respects… I told this to the FAF president, Djahid Zefizef”.



“We have opened the door for nominations for countries wishing to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations, starting today. I assure you that we will continue to adopt the previous system, by contesting the competition with 24 teams,” the first official in charge of African football asserted.



Some countries have expressed their intention to succeed Guinea. In addition to Algeria, as confirmed by FAF President Djahid Zefizef recently, Mauritania, Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Namibia and Senegal want the succession of Guinea, but the final decision will be announced in a period not exceeding three months, such as what was confirmed by a source from the CAF to Echorouk.



On the other hand, about Algeria’s readiness to host the African Nations Championship 2023, the CAF president expressed his great satisfaction with the conditions he stood in anticipation of the CHAN 2023, considering that it will reflect the great development that African football has known: “I am confident of the success of the CHAN Algeria 2023 because I saw the huge infrastructure that was built for this event. The CHAN Algeria is an opportunity to show the quality of African football, there is a willingness and enthusiasm by the FAF president, Djahid Zefizef, who made me confident in the success of the CHAN 2023”.



Speaking about Algeria, Motsepe referred to his meeting with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who said that he loves football: “During my meeting with the President of the Republic, I had the impression that he is a president who loves football… I told him that your country has distinguished football players”.



In addition to that, the CAF chief official confirmed that the teams participating in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to present the best image of African football, saying: “African football is required to develop more and the teams participating in the World Cup in Qatar should show good performance.”



In response to some of the criticisms directed at African arbitration, Patrice Motsepe asserted that his first goal is to restore the prestige of African football and reform African arbitration: “Everyone must respect African football and we will work to reform African arbitration”.

In a question about his opinion of the last AFCON hosted by Cameroon, the CAF president said that it took place in normal circumstances, despite his acknowledgement of the many shortcomings in the tournament.



The CAF President Patrice Motsepe arrived in Algeria late on Friday night, to supervise the CHAN draw for 2023 in Algeria, and he was received by FAF President Djahid Zefizef.



The next edition of the AFCON 2023 will be held in Ivory Coast and has been postponed to January 2024, pending the selection of the country that will succeed Guinea in hosting the AFCON 2025.