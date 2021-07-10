Patrice Motsepe Nominates The Greens To Compete For The 2022 FIFA World Cup
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe nominated Algeria, along with Senegal and Cameroon, to compete for the World Cup.
The CAF president said during a press conference held on Saturday in Cotonou on the occasion of his attendance at the Confederation Cup final: “We dream of seeing an African team win the World Cup, and I believe that Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria, and other teams have the capabilities to realize this dream.”
Patrice Motsepe spoke about the upcoming African Nations Cup final and said that it will be held in Cameroon on schedule, which is on January 2022.
“I have no doubts that Cameroon will organize a wonderful tournament, and that the competitions will be held on the scheduled date in January 2022”, he asserted.
Regarding the Confederation Cup which we played here on Saturday evening and the choice of Benin to host it, Motsepe explained: “Benin is a beautiful country and has a good sporting structure level, and I expect that the final will be strong between Morocco’s Raja Casablanca and Algerian JS Kabylie clubs.”