Pegasus Affair: Stormy Meeting Between Sanchez, The European Commission Of Inquiry

The “Pegasus” affair, in which the Moroccan Makhzen system was involved by spying on the phones of senior officials in France, Spain, Belgium and Algeria, is still under inquiry at the European level, aimed at assigning responsibilities in this resounding scandal.

In this regard, the specialized investigation committee formed by the European Parliament scheduled a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, on November 29, 2022, to discuss the issue of spying on his phone and his Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Defense Minister Margarita Robles, according to what was stated on the Spanish website “Okidiario”.

Sanchez’s phone was hacked during the spying scandal, and up to 3 gigabytes of documents were stolen from him. Nevertheless, the Spanish prime minister still has the option of formally indicting the Moroccan regime or not, based on the investigation that the European Union opened last spring on different cases of espionage using the Zionist software “Pegasus”, which is owned by the Israeli company NSO Group, a software that is only sold according to licenses for use by state intelligence agencies, i.e. official bodies only.

It is known that the espionage scandal with which the Moroccan regime was accused took place during the serious diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat because the head of the Madrid government changed his country’s controversial position on the Western Sahrawi issue when he abandoned his country’s historical neutrality on this file, and preferred to engage in supporting the autonomy project that was introduced by the Makhzen regime in 2007.

These developments come after the press conference held by the head of the Special Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, MEP Sophia IN’T Velde from the Netherlands, consisting of 38 MEPs, who were assigned to investigate this scandal, which resulted in conclusions documented in 159 pages, revealing in detail all the reasons for spying on the Spanish MP’s phone and other European officials by the Makhzen regime.

During the upcoming meeting in less than two weeks, Spain must be heard and the representatives sent by Sanchez to appear before the aforementioned committee will present their evidence of the Moroccan regime’s involvement in the spying scandal, noting that Spain will be the last country to submit to this hearing regarding the Pegasus scandal and the decision in the final report will be put to a vote.

The question that observers of this file ask is whether Sanchez will dare present the results of the investigations reached by the National Cryptographic Center (CCN), which is affiliated with the Spanish intelligence services, condemning the Makhzen regime, or will he be satisfied with keeping the results of the internal investigation, for more political, economic and diplomatic blackmail, of the Makhzen Kingdom, which raises fears of the head of the European Commission of Inquiry, who warned the Sanchez government not to cooperate with European investigators, knowing that the Spanish Cryptographic Center had previously talked about spyware, which was perfected to penetrate devices and steal sensitive information, and take advantage of vulnerabilities in the operating system.

Spanish investigators linked the penetration of Pedro Sanchez’s phone by the Makhzen system via the Zionist spyware “Pegasus” to two prominent events, represented by the government’s defence of the police action at the Melilla wall, which caused the death of at least 23 immigrants last June, and the historical deviation of the Spanish position on the Western Sahara issue.