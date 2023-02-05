Pictures With European MPs Expose The Lies Of Morocco’s Makhzen Regime

The Moroccan press has published pictures exposing the lies of the Makhzen regarding the statements made by the head of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of Morocco and the European Union, Hassan Haddad, in which he denied last Thursday that he had met with the head of the delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries in the European Parliament, Andrea Cozzolino, who is accused of receiving bribes in the biggest corruption scandal to rock the continental institution.

In an article entitled “The problem of corruption in the European Parliament? Pictures of Hassan Haddad with Panziri and Cozzolino contradict his statements”, the Moroccan press reports on pictures that bring the two parties together, including news published on 19 March, 2022 on the official website of the Moroccan House of Representatives under the title The Joint Parliamentary Committee of Morocco – the European Union is convening a series of meetings at the European Parliament in Strasbourg from 8 to 10 March 2022 and in Brussels from 15 to 17 March 2022, that included many details about the two meetings, which together support Hassan Haddad alongside Andrea Cozzolino, which contradicts the statements of the first man.

And “because the rope of lies is short”, says the press. This photo is not the only one of the President of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of Morocco and the European Union, but there is another photo that brings him together with the former MEP Pierre Antonio Panziri, who was arrested in the context of investigations by the Belgian judicial authorities into a case of corruption in the European Parliament.

The photo was the subject of an article published on 22 November 2018, in which the Morocco-European Union Joint Parliamentary Committee praised the positive vote on the agricultural agreement in the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

Panziri, who has been charged and remanded in custody, reached an agreement with the judiciary last January in which he undertook to provide information on the system of corruption in which he admitted his involvement in exchange for a one-year prison sentence against him.

It is worth noting that the investigations into the corruption scandal in the European Parliament are continuing, as numerous leaked documents published by major international newspapers confirm that Morocco has paid bribes to European representatives to serve its interests.

The investigations target the Greek socialist MEP Eva Kayli, who was arrested on 9 December last year, as well as the socialist Mark Tarabella, the Italian democrats Andrea Cozzolino and Rafik Kayley, the Italian Francesco Giorgi, who is also parliamentary assistant to Cozzolino and Panziri, and an official of a non-governmental organization, namely Niccolo Vega Talamanca. .

Francesco Giorgi told the investigators that Cozzolino “was involved in the case and was in contact with the Moroccan ambassador in Warsaw, Abdderahim Atmoun, thanks to Panziri, who was head of the Arab Maghreb Committee in Parliament before succeeding him in the same position.

They have all been charged with ‘belonging to a criminal organization’, ‘money laundering’ and ‘corruption’ in a scandal that has shocked the European Parliament.

In the controversial case, Belgian investigators seized 1.5 million euros in cash from the homes of Panziri, Eva Cayley and her father.