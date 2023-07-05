PM Sanchez “Manipulates” The Minds Of Spaniards To Extend His Stay In Power

The outgoing Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said in a new statement that he had not changed his country’s position on the Sahrawi issue, in what appeared to be a manipulation of the minds of Spanish voters who are preparing to go to the polls on 23 July to take part in the snap elections.

In order to avert the concentrated electoral campaign against him by his political opponents from the conservative right and the extreme left, Sanchez refused to acknowledge a change in his country’s position on the Sahrawi issue due to his uncalculated rush towards the Moroccan Makhzen regime, saying that his position was in line with the positions of former prime ministers, a speech that has no justification in the world.

The outgoing prime minister spoke about former prime ministers such as the socialist José Luis Rodrguez Spatero and the governor Mariano Rajoy, although they did not send a message to the Moroccan palace supporting the Moroccan proposal in occupied Western Sahara.

It is known that Sanchez sent a letter to the Moroccan monarch, Mohammed VI, in which he supported the proposal of the Makhzen regime to solve the Sahrawi issue in an unprecedented decision.

Sanchez is accused by his political opponents of taking the political decision unilaterally, outside the known constitutional framework, such as the legislative institution and the royal institution, which led to the deviation of the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue and, as is known, caused the destruction of the Algerian-Spanish relations after decades of friendship and good neighborliness, for which the side that pushed the Spaniard is paying a high price, as they accuse him of lying and misleading regarding the similarity of his position on the Sahrawi issue to the positions of his predecessors who passed through the Moncloa Palace.

Many Spanish politicians and media professionals are convinced that Sanchez wants to reverse his decision on the Sahrawi issue in order to preserve what remains of his country’s interests and then secure his political chances in the upcoming general elections, but his uncalculated impulsiveness has brought him to the point of no return.

Sanchez is fighting his last electoral battles with his cards on the table, because the Spanish people have a certain level of political awareness and will not be swayed by volatile rhetoric driven by opportunistic calculations, because what the first man in the Moncloa Palace has said is contradicted by his previous positions, in which he has emphasized more than once what he said in the letter he addressed to the Moroccan regime on 14 March.

And the leader of the opposition Popular Party, the candidate to win the forthcoming general elections, Alberto Núñez Viejo, had confirmed that if, as expected, he took over the presidency of the government, he would respect the sovereign laws of the state and submit all laws and decisions to the legislative institution, in a message to his predecessor that what he had done with regard to the Sahrawi issue was contrary to the law, because the Parliament had not decided on it, which means that he would decide to present the Spanish position on this issue to the Parliament to correct what Sanchez had spoiled.