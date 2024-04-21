Polisario Grateful to Algeria’s Role in Repelling Moroccan Expansionism

The Permanent Office of the National Secretariat of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia El Hamra and Oued Eddahab (Polisario) renewed its gratitude to the Algerian government and people, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for continuing their support for the struggle of the Sahrawi people in various fields to repel the Moroccan expansionist aggression, the final statement of the office meeting said.

The meeting, which was chaired by the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, who met with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in the presence of the delegations of the two countries, “coincided with the Security Council’s meeting on Western Sahara and the accompanying messages and signs of the solidity of the strategic alliance between the two countries”.

The statement renewed “the gratitude of the Sahrawi people to the Republic of Algeria, the government and people led by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for supporting the Sahrawi people and continuing their support in various fields for their struggle to repel the Moroccan expansionist aggression, in line with the commitment of the country of one and a half million martyrs to support the struggle of the peoples to exercise their rights to self-determination and independence, following the principles of the November 1 Revolution and the requirements of both the United Nations Charter and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.”

Regarding the Arab Forum in solidarity with the Sahrawi people, which was recently hosted by the refugee camps, the office expressed “the gratitude of the Sahrawi people for the partisan and popular Arab solidarity that stands in the face of the official Arab parties involved in the aggression against the people of the Sahrawi Republic alongside the invader, the Moroccan regime.”

In a related context, the meeting was directed “with salutes and appreciation to the members of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army, who every day provide clearer proof of courage and strength to continue the liberation war to complete the imposition of national sovereignty over the entire territory of the Sahrawi Republic.”

The statement also praised “the steadfastness of the heroes of the uprising who confront the Moroccan occupier from inside its prisons and throughout the occupied territories.”