Preparation For The Arab Summit In Algeria Enters A Decisive Stage

Preparation for the upcoming Arab summit, which is expected in Algeria on the 2nd of November, has entered its final stage with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s initiation to send invitations to Arab presidents, kings and princes for participation, which is the last decisive step that confirms the failure of the conspiracies and manoeuvres that were hatched to thwart this important event or at least postpone it.

In a remarkable symbolism, the Algerian presidency preferred that the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, be the first invited to the Algeria summit, as an expression of the appreciation that the Algerians have for the just cause of the Palestinian people, and after him, an invitation was sent last week to the head of the major Arab countries, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

This week is witnessing intensive movements of Algerian officials to the member states of the Arab League, to convey the invitations to participate in Algeria Summit.

This comes at a time when the Moroccan regime and the propaganda circles close to it are still distributing, from time to time, some confusing propaganda about preparations for the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria, such as leaking false news that the Arab League insists on placing the map of the Kingdom of Morocco, along with the map of the Saharawi Arab Republic without borders separating them, knowing that the previous Arab League summits witnessed the development of a complete map of the Arab world, not separated by land borders, to consolidate the values of Arab unity.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime had previously promoted such fake news more than once intending to create a state of confusion and poison the atmosphere among the Arab countries before the date of the Algeria summit, until the former Secretary-General of the Arab League, Amr Moussa, responded to it, confirming that the Arab League had never put in its previous summits, a map of the Arab world that includes land borders between Arab countries.