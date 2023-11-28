President Tebboune Affirms Algeria’s Commitment to Support the Struggle of Palestinian People

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reaffirmed Algeria’s firm commitment to support the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people and their just cause, in a message he sent here on Tuesday, November 28, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic reiterated “Algeria’s firm commitment to support the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people and their just cause to regain all their inalienable and non-negotiable rights, most important of which is their right to establish an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

“We remember with reverence the great sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their long-suffering from the machinations and tribulations that targeted their land, unity, and sanctities,” President Tebboune added.

Algeria’s president also addressed “a profound greeting to this steadfast people despite all the horrific violations to which they are exposed and the desperate attempts to liquidate their cause and destroy the foundations on which any solution that would put an end to the occupation and end the tragedy of the Palestinian brothers could be built.”

Abdelmadjid Tebboune explained in his message that “the Zionist occupation, which failed to extinguish the flame of struggle and fight in the heart of this steadfast people, is trying this time, by committing heinous crimes from the ranks of crimes against humanity, apartheid, and crimes of genocide, to eliminate its existence.”

He also pointed out that all of this is happening “at a time when the international community and the relevant United Nations agencies are showing a shameful and dangerous failure to stop the insane war machine being unleashed on a defenceless people.”

“This situation,” said the President of the Republic, “puts on us, advocates of peace, the responsibility to exert more efforts and work to uphold the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people.”

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, concluded; “I reiterate Algeria’s complete rejection of all attempts aimed at obliterating this just cause,” adding; “I affirm that Algeria, which paid a heavy price to restore its sovereignty and independence, will remain committed to supporting liberation issues and will not hesitate to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people until the Palestinians will achieve their complete rights.”